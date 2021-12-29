It is clear that Bitcoin is not going to touch the estimated price of $ 100,000 this year. At the moment it has not even reached 50,000 and it is expected that two days before the end of 2021, it will be even lower.

There were many forecasts about how far this 2021 Bitcoin could go and after recovering $ 50,000 at a certain time of the year, the doors were opened to the possibility of it reaching $ 100,000 before ending it.

However, this has not been and will not be the case. Currently the price of Bitcoin, as of December 29, is $ 47,719.00, a figure quite far from predictions. With this outcome at stake, industry professionals now predict that this will be achieved in the first quarter of 2022.

Historically, the last quarter of the year is usually bullish, hence there is speculation about a possible approach to 100,000. But nevertheless, Why were the professionals almost so sure that he would catch up?. Well, the most popular prediction model that has been used is Stock / Flow.

This model uses the supply and flow of Bitcoin to predict its price, relying on scarcity as the primary source of value. Which implies that the rarer it is, the more valuable it will be. As we can see, in the end it is inspired by the marginal value theory, very popular among economists.

With all this, What really has happened so that it doesn’t even reach 50,000?. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the rebound in the price of BTC following the statements of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has evaporated and in the last 48 hours the price has reached new lows and, it seems , it could fall further.

And it is that Powell warned that inflation will not begin to decrease before the second half of 2022 and that they would begin in mid-December to accelerate the procedure of liquidating the asset purchase program, consequently falling markets.

Looking to the year 2022 “Considering the possible risks that are supposed, the price of bitcoin could reach 70,000 dollars and even exceed 130,000 dollars”, anticipates Ismael Santiago, professor and doctor in finance at the University of Seville and CEO of Olivachain I + D + i in a report for Business Insider.