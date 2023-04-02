Why can’t the International Space Station stay in orbit forever?

The International Space Station will be destroyed in 2030 or 2031, according to NASA’s billion-dollar plan that we talked about recently. It is the end of its useful life, after its launch into orbit in 1998.

Since 2000 it has received astronauts of various nationalities, who carried out experiments and observations on our planet, benefiting the scientific world and everyone in general.

The approach from NASA is to shoot down, safely, the ISS. Initially, it was thought of working with the burning of engines of the Russian-made Progress robotic cargo vehicles; then, in the development of an exorbitant North American rover.

In either case, the station will end at the so-called Point Nemo, the oceanic zone furthest from the mainland, located in the Pacific Ocean.

Many wonder why the space laboratory cannot always be active, we give you the answers below.

The signs of the end of the International Space Station

Facilities like the International Space Station require regular maintenance, which is becoming increasingly expensive for both NASA and its partners. Hence, Russia, even before the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent tensions with the United States, decided not to work on it beyond 2025.

As the portal explains Planetary Society, the systems the ISS needs for power, communication with Earth, and crew life support are designed to be repaired in orbit, either by astronauts or by robots.

But regardless of the work it needs, the natural degradation of the structure (let’s remember that it has already been in orbit for more than two decades) limits its useful life.

Today, the International Space Station suffers enormous variations in its temperature, and with less and less protection, due to the interaction with the outer space environment.

Even the constant coupling of the different ships affects the apparatus. The Planetary Society stresses that spacecraft dock with the ISS every three months: they all stress the structure, weakening the hull.

What comes for the future?

From there, NASA decides not only to collapse the ISS by 2030 or 2031, but also to give way to the development of commercial stations, managed by companies such as Axiom, Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman, not to mention SpaceX.

Gateway Moon Station

Gateway would be the next bet of the aerospace agency, which would serve as a communications center, science laboratory and room module in the short term, located in the orbit of the Moon.

The Artemis Program, which seeks to put the first woman and the next man on the Moon, represents a major step in that direction.