Why did Beerus never want to learn Ultra Instinct from Whis?

Dragon Ball Super opens our eyes to the entire multiversal spectrum with the presence of Gods of destruction and guiding Angels who watch over their steps. That’s how we met Bills and Whis, a pair of celestial beings who unknowingly were going to become teachers of Vegeta and Goku, respectively.

Whis’ method of fighting is Ultra Instinct. While Beerus goes for the Ultra Ego. But the strange thing about the case is that the Angel is the teacher of the God of destruction, so he calls attention to the fact that the student has not decided to go down the path that his sensei marks for him.

It is as if Goku had not wanted to learn the most recognized technique of Master Roshi and of all Dragon Ball: the Kame Hame Ha.

Whis training Goku and Vegeta

What happens to Beerus with Ultra Instinct?

In the beginning of the Granola the Survivor arc, which took place in the Dragon Ball Super manga, Bills has a conversation with Vegeta in which he clarifies that Ultra Instinct is not the ultimate technique that everyone must learn.

The phrase caught the attention of the prince of the Saiyans and thus began the use of the Ultra Ego. In the talk that they both have, Beerus tells him that Ultra Instinct is a state in which you have to be calm.

This situation is not his style. The same God of Destruction tells Vegeta that he doesn’t like to be calm during a fight. In this way, Beerus gives entry to the explanation of the Ultra Ego, a transformation in which a warrior should not have any feeling.

No matter family, friends, past, present or future. It is simply being the most ruthless in a one-on-one with which the user is able to gain power with each attack he suffers.

Thus, it sets guidelines on what a fight means for both celestial beings. While for Whis one must have complete inner peace, for Beerus it is necessary to always be intensely present in the battle without thinking about anything else.