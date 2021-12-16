En Familia con Chabelo reason why the program ended | Instagram

Many people will remember the program “In Family with Chabelo“Who became a television icon in his time, knows why this fantastic television program ended that gave us so much joy from 1967 to 2015.

This program was hosted by Xavier Lopez better known as Chabelo, to whom thousands of people assign an exaggerated age, who has surpassed several artists and for that reason they have created some entertaining memes.

Each of the images alluding to the actor, are indeed without disrespect, in fact they have taken him as an insurmountable idol in terms of his age and the duration of his popularity, especially that of his program, which was one of the most has lasted on air.

It may interest you: Ben Affleck reveals how his life with Jennifer Garner was

Once the program’s departure was announced, millions of people and audiences who adored “En Familia con Chabelo” immediately felt sad after knowing that they would not see it again, at least not every Sunday when it was broadcast. .

Xavier Lopez “Chabelo” is currently 86 years old | .

Every weekend the videos were eagerly awaited, and occurrences of Chabelo, especially the time of cataphyxia, where the winners of the program could get a higher prize than they already had.

Farewell absent from En Familia con Chabelo

Something that came as a surprise to many was the farewell and absent recognition of those people who were involved in the project that ran for almost six decades.

Surely you remember Jorge Alberto Aguilera, who accompanied Chabelo every Sunday to present the participants and recite the awards, on some occasions we saw them appear in the picture, who by the way is the stepfather of the actress and model Aislinn Derbez.

It was he who commented on the program Sale el Sol, that it was strange that they were not paid a tribute or recognition for their career in one of the favorite television programs.

There are those who affirm that the directors of the program simply decided to retire the program of the air, due to the advanced age of Chabelo.

Others, like Carmen Salinas did at the time, mentioned that since they could not promote certain brands of sweets, it was the driver himself who decided not to continue with the program.

Today Xavier López Chabelo The 86-year-old is enjoying his life without having to worry about getting up early on Sundays.