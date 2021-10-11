10/11/2021 at 8:07 AM CEST

France ended up taking the UEFA Nations League with a goal from Kylian Mbappé in the final minutes that raised a lot of controversy. The Frenchman received a pass from Theo Hernández in an offside position behind the center backs that ended up at the bottom of the tights after the one-on-one with Unai Simón.

Said pass, the Barça center-back tried to cut it, Eric Garcia, throwing himself to the ground hoping to get to the ball. It brushed against it, but could not divert its trajectory.

At the arbitration level, that touch was key to enable Mbapppé’s position. Anthony Taylor, in the countryside, considers that Eric, unopposed, makes a voluntary movement towards the ball and plays it deliberatelyRegardless of whether or not Kylian is in the lead position. And this, nullifies the position of out of play.

In this sense, the paragraph referred to in the Laws of the Game is this: “It will be considered that a player in an offside position has not taken advantage of that position when receiving the ball from an opponent who voluntarily plays the ball, including the voluntary hand, unless it is a ‘save’ by an opponent. “It is not taken into account

It is a interpretable but accepted move within the refereeing world, and according to the guidelines given by UEFA. Therefore, UEFA considers it well resolved.

Taylor, at the time of Eric’s touch, must interpret if Mbappé interfere in the defense, “preventing the ball from playing or being able to play, by clearly obstructing the opponent’s field of vision, contesting the ball, clearly attempting to play a nearby ball through an action that has an impact on an opponent or taking an action that clearly affects the possibility of an opponent from playing the ball “. Being far enough away from Eric, Taylor did not believe that the Frenchman directly influenced the Spanish in any of these aspects since he is at a certain distance, does not dispute the ball or interfere in his visual field, and that his ball cut would have occurred in the same way if Mbappé had been enabled.

“An attacker in an offside position runs towards the ball, but does not prevent the opponent from playing or being able to play it. He does not dispute the ball with an opponent,” the regulation adds in another section.

Secondly, Taylor does not consider it “saved” since the ball does not go towards goal, and that Eric was in control of his body and the space he occupied when he went for the ball.

Regarding the intervention of the VAR, the video referee did not act in this play since the referee’s interpretation was ‘in situ’, and likewise he communicated it to the players who protested, just as the national team players said after the game. The assistant referee also does not raise the flag because of the referee’s warning, and that is the clearest symptom that he spoke of “enabling” just when Eric touches the ball. The VAR would only have intervened in the event that Taylor had not seen (or believed) that Eric Garcia’s touch was entirely voluntary.