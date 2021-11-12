11/12/2021

Act. At 10:40 CET

It was the million-dollar question yesterday night in a Barca key: Why didn’t Ter Stegen even sit on the bench in Germany’s huge victory over Liechtenstein? Nobody managed to answer her forcefully and everything turned into rumors and more rumors. The truth is that Neuer started again, as usual and more so with the arrival on the bench of Flick’s ‘Mannschaft’, his previous coach at Bayern. But it was surprising that the goal of Barça was not even among the substitutes.

Some media in Germany argued that it was just a technical decision, so Leno and Trapp became Neuer’s luxury substitutes. The loss of the Bayern goal for the next duel against Armenia by rest suggested that Flick wanted to distribute minutes and, therefore, if Ter Stegen was not going to play and he would do so in the next duel, there was no point in having him on the bench if it was not going to be an option.

Even so, in another current of opinion voices appeared that alerted of possible annoyances in the last training of the Barcelona goal, which caused that, as a precaution, he stayed in the stands and did not even have the opportunity to dress short. Of course, those ailments would not prevent him from playing the next game with Germany.

Flick did not give any explanation as to why the goal had been left without even being on the bench, so the rumors continue to circulate. The news comes in a few weeks where Ter Stegen is not going through his best moment. The azulgrana has lost that condition of insurmountable wall waiting to regain his level.