Stores like IKEA or Decathlon usually ask for the zip code when we make a purchase. If you’ve ever wondered why they do it and what they use it for, we have the answer.

Surely you have ever bought in a store and they have asked you for the postal code at the time of paying the purchase. It is a very common practice in large stores such as IKEA or Decathlon.

Too Next, you probably wondered what stores use our zip code for. It is certainly a somewhat peculiar question that does not seem relevant to the purchase of a Billy shelf and one of those mugs with a strange notch in its base.

There are many establishments that request the email address, which clearly seems much more useful information to try to become a repeat customer by sending discounts and offers by email. But, How useful is the postal code for a store?

As we read in mentalfloss, we might think that if we pay by credit card, the zip code would serve to expand the information that the establishment already has about us when using this payment method.

It all started on a small farm in Småland, as a family business. The story of how IKEA became the world’s largest home products company is as fascinating as it is inspiring.

Our name on the card plus the postal code could be used to pull the thread and complete the rest of our personal information: physical address, email or telephone number, a practice that would violate the data protection law and that does not have much sense for these big chains.

The truth is that The reason why these large stores are interested in our postal code is nothing more than a commercial strategy to know the origin of the buyers.

In this way, the establishment can cross sales with locations, yielding interesting conclusions, such as which products are sold the most in a given area.

He builds his own Lamborghini Aventador with parts from Ikea and parts from other cars, and Lamborghini is impressed

This, beyond the value of the data for the establishment, can be beneficial for customers, who could ensure permanent stock of a product with many sales in the area, or a greater selection of products on a certain theme.

If despite everything, If you do not trust giving this information, it is better to refuse to do so than to indicate a random zip code.

With the first option, no one will be able to tell you anything, since you have the right not to provide this information as it is not relevant for the purchase, however, if you make up the postal code, you are altering the commercial value of this information for the establishment .