12/17/2021 at 14:00 CET

In 1871, Lewis Carroll wrote the continuation of his successful book “Alice in Wonderland”. He titled it “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There”.

As children, many of us enjoy Alice’s amazing adventures.

But above all, Lewis Carrol was a relevant mathematician who served as a professor at Oxford for 26 years. In fact “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There & rdquor; it is so much more than a cult book for children.

Behind its veneer of a children’s comic book, it hides a sophisticated science book from which, among others, evolutionary biologists continue to extract extremely interesting ideas about how life works.

SARS-CoV-2 forces us to outrun it so as not to make things worse

Today Lewis Carrol’s book cannot be more current, because one of the dialogues that takes place between Alice and the Red Queen serves to perfectly explain what has happened, is happening and will happen with the SARS-CoV- two. Its translation can be more or less like this:

– «Alicia looked around her with great surprise. – But how? It seems like we’ve been under this tree the whole time! Everything is the same as before and we have been running for a long time! – Of course I do! -agreed the Red Queen- And how could it be otherwise? “Well, what it is in my country, when you run as fast as we’ve been doing for so long, you usually get somewhere,” Alicia clarified, panting quite a bit. – A strange country yours! replied the Red Queen. What is here, as you can see, you have to run fast so that one can stay in the same place. But if you want to get anywhere you have to run at least twice as fast. “

SARS-CoV-2 lives in the country of the Red Queen. And it makes us live in it.

– Just to keep the pandemic in a more or less stable situation we have to take more and more measures.

– And if we wanted to win the game against the coronavirus, we would still have to take a lot more.

With the infectivity of the first variant of SARS-Cov-2 that left Wuhan and spread throughout the world, it was estimated that to achieve group immunity that defeated the virus, it would be necessary to vaccinate 70% of the population with one dose, or that they suffered the disease until reaching that percentage.

At that time, population genetics models were published that predicted that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 would gradually appear, that they would become increasingly infective, that they would better escape vaccines and that they would be able to re-infect those who already they suffered from the disease with the oldest variants.

It was enough for us to vaccinate 70% & mldr; but we didn’t have time

There was no time to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population quickly enough.

SARS-CoV-2 mutated and new variants appeared.

And those that spread throughout the world were and are being a little more infectious. And now with Ómicron we see that they even escape vaccines better than the previous variants.

To return to the status quo it was necessary for us to think about a second dose and for vaccination coverage to reach more than 95% of the population.

But SARS-CoV-2 didn’t let us do it either before other new variants appeared.

And now Delta and Ómicron force us to a third dose of the vaccine and to have to vaccinate everyone, including children.

But most likely the story does not end here.

In the Cold War we also lived in The Country of the Red Queen

Although mathematical models show that the speed at which new variants of SARS-CoV-2 more infective and with greater escape capacity appear will be less and less, for a time, which will be very long, more variants will arrive and it will be necessary redesign and manufacture new vaccines.

In fact, one of the most fruitful ideas in population biology is known as the “Red Queen dynamic”. in honor of Lewis Carroll.

Species must constantly adapt in order to survive as they compete with others that are constantly changing.

The Cold War arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union perfectly illustrates this idea.

The United States completed the atomic bomb in 1945, giving it a significant advantage over the Soviets. But it did not last long, as in 1949 the USSR detonated its own atomic bomb.

Something similar happened with thermonuclear bombs, ICBMs, nuclear submarines & mldr;

Both nations had to move fast, not to win, but simply to maintain the status quo.

Only the most infectious mutations will succeed

Something similar happens when two species interact as in the case of SARS-CoV-2 and humans. Both have to “run & rdquor; fast enough just to stay in the same place.

SARS-CoV-2 evolves very rapidly.

Just as when we copy a written text we can make mistakes, when SARS-CoV-2 replicates its genome it also makes mistakes sometimes. They are the mutations.

Most perform worse than the original version, leaving fewer offspring as a result. They are less infectious and sooner rather than later go extinct.

But some mutations work better and leave more offspring. They are then more infective and become the majority in the population.

This is what happened to the Delta variant and what is already happening to the Omicron variant, which will displace Delta until it becomes dominant in the population. And it will last until another, even more infectious variant appears.

We are very tired of the pandemic, but the virus does not tire

We are tremendously tired of fighting the pandemic. But SARS-CoV-2 can’t get enough.

In this sense, Professor Sarah Gilbert, main designer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, warned in a recent interview with the BBC that mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant make it more infective, and that there are also additional changes that they can make vaccines provide less protection.

We will have to keep responding, and just to stay where we are we will have to take more and more action.

But as the Red Queen said if we want to “get somewhere & rdquor; With Covid-19, we have no choice but to “run at least twice as fast & rdquor ;.

In our fight against Covid-19 it is not enough to say that “we are doing our best”. You need to do whatever it takes to be successful.