With the arrival of the cold, the characteristic flocks of starlings also appear that brighten the Spanish skies. These large accumulations of birds, which form undulating, dynamic clouds in harmonious movement, seem to behave as if they were a single organism. No one who has seen them can help but be fascinated. But Why do they act like this? It is not something capricious, but a survival strategy.

Starlings are birds that inhabit forests, agricultural land, tree crops, parks, gardens and urban centers; that is to say, practically everywhere. In fact, they are present in almost the entire Iberian Peninsula.

In Spain there are two different species: the black starling (Sturnus unicolor) and the common starling (Sturnus vulgaris). While the first lives in the Peninsula throughout the year, the second is wintering.

As José María de la Peña, from the Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO / BirdLife) explains, being very gregarious, both species form huge flocks during winter when food is scarce.

In those great clouds of starlings there may be up to tens of thousands of birds flying simultaneously and perfectly synchronized, as if it were a gigantic aerial ballet.

In addition, in many cases, these groups contain both common and black starlings (while the first has light specks, the other is totally dark).

“In addition to making foraging less tedious, the flocks serve the starlings to avoid or mislead the possible predators that roam the area. And it is much easier to detect any threat, since there are thousands of eyes waiting for any intruder & rdquor ;, points out De la Peña.

It is very difficult for predators to get hold of a starling in these conditions, because the formations in which they fly do not follow a constant direction, but instead make turns, changes of orientation, hollow to one side or the other and regroup unexpectedly & mldr; This is how they manage to disorient the huntedA, even if it is the fast hawks, because they cannot focus on a particular bird.

This is a strategy very similar to that followed by schools of fish in the sea, adds De la Peña.

These large flocks only form in winter, which is when the starlings do not have to care for their chickens and can spend more time on their own survival.

But how they manage to hold those formations together, even moving so fast? The same ornithologist offers us the answer: One of the factors that these birds use is communication in flight. And it is that the starlings fly making a lot of noise, so that they inform the rest of the members of the flock about their position. It is the way they have to avoid colliding with each other or hindering each other.

The other mechanism they use for their coordination is light and dark. “During group flight, they always tend to follow the dark silhouettes of their companions and avoid clear areas where they see light. This is what creates those quick movements and allows for sudden changes in direction & rdquor ;, he adds.

However, they do not always fly in this way, because for a grouping of these characteristics to form, there must first be a sufficient number of starlings. It will be easier to see these flocks in the right habitats and near their nests.

In this video you can see how these flocks fly.

Regarding its state of conservation in Spain, neither one species nor the other present any threat situation, according to SEO, and even their populations are expanding in our country. Their ease of adapting to almost any habitat makes them especially versatile and immune to the impacts that do threaten many other species.

Main photo: Pinterest

