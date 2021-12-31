Our all-time favorite celebrations encompass exceptional customs and traditions, which fill each special date on the calendar with its identity. Although, in the United States, Thanksgiving dinner is one of the most important and long-awaited celebrations of the year; the New Year has positioned itself as another of the favorite events. And as expected, it has turned into a special night that brings together delicious food, lots of bubbles (it is a classic to toast at midnight with a glass of champagne), music, dancing and the iconic 12 grapes. However, although there are many rituals to start the New Year on the right foot, many of us are not entirely clear where this peculiar custom that has been around the world comes from. The twelve lucky grapes: It is a Spanish tradition that consists of eating a grape with each chime of the clock at midnight on December 31 to welcome the New Year.

The truth is that this iconic moment of December 31 is far from being a recent or “fashionable” custom, since it has been a popular moment for Spanish culture for many years. The twelve grapes date from at least 1895, however it is believed that they began to be taken into account en masse in the European country on December 31, 1909. According to one theory, in December of that year, Some winegrowers from Alicante popularized this custom to better sell large quantities of grapes from an excellent harvest. That is how they created a campaign in which grapes were related to good luck and the sale of packages of 12 grapes became popular at the end of the year. Therefore, according to tradition: Eating all twelve grapes leads to a year of good luck and prosperity. Which they used to symbolically associate with good grape harvests.

The most popular version is the previous one, however it is known that there is another version of the story about the origin of the 12 grapes of good luck. Which is situated a few years ago, in 1880, when the Spanish bourgeois class, in an attempt to imitate French celebrations, They began to celebrate the new year by eating grapes and drinking sparkling wine. That is why for many people it is essential to eat the 12 grapes with a delicious glass of bubbles.

If we go more to the origin of this tradition, In some areas of Spain they used to believe that grapes had the power to ward off witches and general evil. However, it was an ancient legacy, while today it is seen as a cultural tradition to welcome in the new year.

The truth is the tradition of the 12 lucky grapes is an important moment throughout Spain, since many years. And specifically there are two main places where people gather to eat grapes: at home with the family after New Year’s Eve dinner or in the main squares of the country, with Puerta del Sol in Madrid being the most famous place to do so. and where this tradition began.

The 12 grapes of luck: an inspiring way to start the year

Although, this beautiful tradition is a custom of Spanish origin: It has become incredibly popular in many countries around the world. It is true that many people use to wear red or yellow underwear to attract love and money respectively, sweep the house, take a suitcase for a walk around the block with the aim of having many trips throughout the year. The ritual of the twelve grapes is probably the most symbolic and special for many, thousands of homes at midnight with each bell enjoy a small bunch of grapes.

It is a very inspiring tradition, since people usually materialize their resolutions for each month of the year by symbolically eating a grape. In such a way, that it is a beautiful moment of introspection for us to stop and think about those goals that we want to achieve next year. Without a doubt, it is an inspiring way to channel our good energy, in this new cycle. Also, they usually associate it with the twelve chimes that announce the first minute of the New Year.

Usually it is customary as a priority to consume green grapesHowever, in some localities it is sometimes easier to get the red ones and there are even some places in the world where they eat raisins. So now you know, a beautiful tradition for New Year’s dinner is to set up a glass with 12 grapes in the place of each of your guests. Without a doubt, it is a memorable moment! Enjoy with a glass of sparkling wine, and welcome the year with abundance and joy.

