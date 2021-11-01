What is true in the headlines that state that the DGT is banning the use of colored masks in exams? Can they stop you from examining yourself with her?

The anticovid protocol approved by Traffic establishes that all students who appear for driving tests must be duly protected. Now, it is not valid in any way: the DGT asks to take the driving test with a black mask And, be careful, because there is a good reason that justifies it.

Before going to work, we are going to make a couple of clarifications. Although rumors have spread that speak of a ban, the truth is that from Traffic they have only launched a recommendation. This is confirmed by the DGT that tells us that what they have done has been to ask the provincial traffic headquarters to recommend that students not wear black masks on the day of the exam.

The second is that in the theoretical part in which the use of black masks is not allowed; in the practical test there is no impediment.

Why the DGT recommends not using black masks in the driving test

The reason why Traffic recommends not using black masks when doing the theoretical exam is because since they are more opaque it is easier to hide communication devices.

It is not something that they imagine, it is that, as confirmed by Traffic, there have been several cases in which students have tried to hide communication systems behind the mask.

The anticovid protocol establishes that “it is essential to carry out a practical or theoretical driving license exam”. You must wear “the surgical mask or FFP2 without an exhalation valve that covers the nose and mouth”.

It does not speak of the color of the mask, hence the use of black masks cannot be prohibited. However, if a student enters the exam room with her, the examiner may ask him to uncover his face to check that there is nothing hidden. You can also ask him to change the mask for another one that will be offered to you at the headquarters.

“If you do not accept any of the three options, you will not be able to access the room,” they explain.

It should be remembered that the new Traffic Law currently being processed considers very serious offense committing driving test fraud using communication devices. When approved, it will carry a fine of 500 euros and six months without being able to pass the exam again.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.