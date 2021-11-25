11/25/2021 at 4:23 PM CET

Recently, the Secretary of State for the Environment of the Ministry of Ecological Transition stated that Spain risked being fined by the European Union if it did not reach the packaging collection and recycling targets. This notice is right to bring up the bad starting situation that our country has in order to achieve the new objectives set by the European Union and which are included in the Draft Law on Waste and Contaminated Soils currently being processed in The deputies congress.

And is that Spain is far from the 50% required by Brussels for 2020 in collection and recycling of packaging. The EU set a goal to achieve that by 2020 at least 50% of municipal waste will be prepared to be reused or recycled.

Article 11 of the 2008 Waste Framework Directive (current Article 22 of Law 22/2011, of July 28, on waste and contaminated soils), literally states the following: “a) Before 2020, the amount of Domestic and commercial waste destined for preparation for reuse and recycling for paper, metal, glass, plastic, bio-waste or other recyclable fractions must, together, reach at least 50% by weight & rdquor ;.

In 2016, the percentage of municipal waste recycling (including composting) reported by Spain to Eurostat was 30%, while its dumping rate was 57%. In 2017, while the average of recycled municipal waste in European countries stood at 46.5%, in Spain this percentage stood at 33.5%.

In 2018 there was a slight improvement, but the recycling data estimated by Eurostat for 2019 was 34.7%, one tenth below the data reported for 2018, consolidating a downward trend since 2017.

What Spain does not do and should do

Non-compliance is the consequence, to a large extent, of the failure to implement the necessary and recommended measures to achieve the established percentage of 50% recycling.

The Spanish State has not deployed practically any of the recommendations made by the European Commission in the early warning system, indicating in 2018 that “Spain is at risk of not reaching the 2020 target, consisting of preparing up to 50 % of municipal waste for reuse and recycling ”.

So things, As of today, many of the measures recommended by Europe have not been established in Spain.. A mandatory selective collection system for bio-waste has not been put in place; a harmonized tax regime on waste disposal has not been introduced; no mandatory municipal waste fees have been imposed; High quality recycling systems or incentive systems such as deposit, return and return have not been implemented as if they exist in European countries with higher recycling rates.

In addition, such non-compliance is even more evident, if the declarations made by some Autonomous Communities are taken into account, such as the Balearic Islands or the Basque Country, as indicated by the latter in the recent Waste Prevention and Management Plan of the CAPV 2030. Undoubtedly, these data are perfectly extrapolated for the entire territory of Spain, since the degree of commitment and the measures adopted by the Balearic or Basque governments are much higher than those of other autonomous governments.

Definitely, there is still a long way to go to achieve the new European targets set in Directive (EU) 2018/851 for the years 2025 (target of 55% by weight), 2030 (target of 60% by weight) and 2035 (target of 65% by weight). These new objectives are transposed in the Draft Law on Waste and Contaminated Soils, currently being processed in the Congress of Deputies.

The pending challenge is for Parliament to know how to adopt the measures recommended by the European Commission, specific disruptive measures that help meet the objectives without postponing their implementation due to subsequent regulations for each waste stream.

Víctor Moralo is an expert lawyer in urban planning and the environment of the Écija Cabinet

