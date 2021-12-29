CÉSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – 02:24

The approved labor reform is a long way from the promised repeal but introduces relevant changes in hiring that toughen the requirements for hiring workers

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá yesterday after the Council of Ministers.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGOEFE

The new labor reform approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers enters into force today. In the long negotiation process that it has undergone, the text has varied from the total repeal, to only the so-called most damaging aspects to remain in a modernization that, however, introduces more rigidity for hiring in the labor market with worse figures of EU unemployment, along with Greece.

What rigidities does the reform introduce?

Nominally, the new framework tries to solve the high unemployment that Spain generates in a structural way and, with this problem, the temporary nature and precariousness of contracts. Also rebalance the bargaining power within companies, returning to the unions part of the powers that they lost in 2012 and which for these organizations was a key issue. Expert firms in labor law point out that none of the changes introduced favors flexibility, which is what companies demand to make hiring more intense. Garrigues or Sagardoy, among others, clarify that, given the circumstances, these are moderate and prudent restrictions.

What are the restrictions focused on?

The main point is the temporality, in which hiring in Spain is an extraordinary case that Brussels has called to correct. The temporary employment rate in the Spanish labor market is 11.1 points higher than the European average and one in four contracts that were signed in November had a duration of less than a week. It is striking that the main driver of temporary employment in Spain is the public sector, specifically the autonomic one in the education and health sectors. But there is also a turn back in the ultra-activity of the agreements, for example.

What changes are there in temporary hiring?

It is limited in causality and in its terms, with heavy penalties of 10,000 euros for each worker instead of per company for companies that deviate from the norm. The temporary contract due to production circumstances for unforeseeable situations or temporary employment mismatch will not exceed six months, extendable to another six. For situations foreseeable as a commercial campaign, it can be used for a total of 90 days, never continuously. Within these assumptions, temporary contracts of less than 30 days will have an additional price paid by the employer once they are settled that it will be up to three times the current one.

What will happen in case of contract expiration?

Workers who exceed the established deadlines will be made permanent, as well as those who accumulate 18 months of work in a period of 24 months, in the same or different job position with the same company or group of companies if they accumulate two or more contracts directly or through their making available by companies an ETT (Temporary Employment Company).

What happens with the work and service contract?

The modality par excellence of temporary hiring and one of the most recurrent in areas such as construction will disappear. They may remain in force for a maximum of six months from the entry into force of the labor reform. In the construction sector, the ordinary contract will also be the indefinite one, but once the work is finished, the company must offer a proposal for the worker to be relocated, which in case of being rejected or not being able to take place will lead to the termination of the contract with 7% compensation calculated on the salary concepts of the agreement.

Will the temporary employment rate be reduced?

It currently stands at around 25%. Presumably, the first cut should come from the Administration, which is not governed by this rule but negotiates with the unions to stop being a focus of the problem. There will also be a statistical effect, as permanent-discontinuous contracts (for seasonal work or related to seasonal productive activities), which are currently temporary, are counted as indefinite. Beyond, lEntrepreneurs consider that a scheme based on sanctions instead of incentives is always less effective And it may take some hires to the black market.

Why have employers approved it?

Although there are discordant voices, in general, employers have seen the threat of a labor counter-reform disappear or, as one lawyer points out, “go from death to a cold.” The terms in which the text has been approved moderate the initial intention of Labor and the demands of the unions, although there is some disagreement and the parliamentary process could bring surprises.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more