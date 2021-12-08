In Our Winter Ball there is a team that is trying to retain the title and they are the Aguilas Cibaeñas, who have found themselves at a crossroads between which of the two shortstop will use their Manager Félix Fermín because he has two available, which are: Ramón Torres and Luis Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is a shortstop for the Eagles, but his performances have suffered in recent years. If we review in the 2018-19 Season, he exhausted 165 at-bats in 44 Games, however, over the following seasons his participation has diminished to the point that in this Season of the 31 Games that have been held, he has only been at 12, having 23 at-bats. The question is how? Could it be that Valenzuela has looked bad at batting? The answer is no, because he has maintained a good batting average, has reached base and has helped produce runs.

If we look at this season despite the fact that he has played fewer games than Ramón Torres, the truth is that in batting he has looked much better. Torres averages .233 in 29 Games and 103 Shifts, while Valenzuela averages .522 in 12 Games and 23 Shifts and if we compare in RBI despite the difference: Valenzuela has contributed almost 52.2% of the hits he has made enter in the race while Torres 23.3%.

In Batting Average the difference has been abysmal, while Torres has it at .296, Valenzuela has it at .522, which shows that the second has more contact to get to the base.

Another evaluation and that is fundamental in the Batting Average with runners in scoring position Valenzuela has averaged .556 that is 5-9, bringing 55.6% of the runs compared to .310 of Torres from 9-29 that brings 31% of the races.

So if the results show that Valenzuela more than assures you to bring the races and above all that in the scoring position what is the highest in front of towers, then we do not understand how Fermin keeps him seated, and does not bring him in the situations that with runners on base would manage to boost the races. That is to say, while Torres in the four seasons between Gigantes and Águilas has looked horrible, because having a wood that shows effectiveness when producing as Valenzuela has done, you feel it. They are incomprehensible things. In addition, the greatest example was yesterday that the importance of Valenzuela to the Cibaeño team was visualized, which batted 4-3, with three hits.

We will see if the few opportunities that have been given to Valenzuela do not continue to be repeated, so that it does not harm the team in the future.