Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 – 14:08

The integration of Bankia clients into CaixaBank will leave the Bizum application without service throughout the weekend. Bankoa also blocks the app to speed up its migration to Abanca

The Bizum application on a mobile screen. Guide for Bankia customers who join Caixabank: Bizum, transfers, app … CaixaBank launches the great technological migration to host 7.6 million Bankia customers with data equivalent to 45 Spotify

Migration of accounts from Bankia to Caixabank that begins this Friday from 3:00 p.m. will also leave without service Bizum to the clients of the absorbed entity throughout the weekend

Users of Bankia will not be able to send or receive money through Bizum nor for immediate transfers, even if the senders of the shipment are clients of other entities.

Any attempt to operate Bizum that has as its origin or destination a telephone number associated with a customer of Bankia will show an error message until the service is available again.

Once the data migration is complete and customers can start operating through CaixaBank’s digital channels, it is expected that all services will be enabled and offer full availability, including sending and receiving money through Bizum and immediate transfers. Likewise, the balance will be updated including card purchases and cash withdrawals at ATMs made during the weekend.

On the other hand, current CaixaBank clients will be able to operate normally through CaixaBankNow, both web and mobile, or from the imagine, and they will be able to operate in ATMs. In addition to being able to use their cards or Bizum without incidents, with updating their position in real time. Likewise, clients of other entities that make withdrawals at ATMs may do so in the usual way, regardless of whether it is an ATM of Bankia origin or CaixaBank origin.

In the global set of all data migration from Bankia to Caixabank, the information of 7.6 million active Bankia customers will be transmitted with a volume of 10.4 PetaBytes, which is equivalent to the weight of 1,800 million songs in mp3 format high quality.

Without Bizum also in Bankoa

Clients of Bankoa From this Thursday they cannot send or receive money through Bizum. A situation that will continue until Sunday due to which the entity is also immersed in the process of technological integration, in this case, with Abanca.

This Thursday was the last day on which Bankoa clients were able to send collection and payment files from Bankoa Online and since late in the afternoon the transfer services were also blocked by the bank’s applications. In addition, Abanca has confirmed that throughout the weekend its online channels may have some occasional cuts.

It will be on Sunday when customers from Bankoa will receive a new PIN by SMS, with which they will be able to access electronic banking and the Abanca mobile banking app from Monday.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more