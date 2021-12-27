Jake Paul owns a significant knockout record. Since he entered the world of boxing, the youtuber has recorded five wins, four of which are on the fast track -the last one against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley- and becoming one of the most sought-after characters by other boxers. Curiously, the North American does not celebrate when he throws his opponents to the mat … Why?

Jake Paul celebrates his triumphs, but not when he knocks out his rivals.

In all your victories, The 24-year-old, contrary to what most boxers do, carried out his festivities in a discreet way. For this reason, many fans compared him to the legendary Muhammad Ali, who used to have such attitudes in the ring and was also born on the same day as his compatriot (January 17), although in 1942.

Look also

WHY JAKE PAUL DOESN’T CELEBRATE HIS KOOS IN FRONT OF HIS RIVALS

During his fight with Woodley, on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Paul delivered a brutal right hand to his opponent in the sixth round and added another victory. As usual, the youtuber did not celebrate the KO, although in the last hours he explained through his social networks the reason for his actions.

“I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there is nothing noble about doing what you are supposed to do”The American wrote on his Twitter account. Instantly, in response to what was posted, fans began to compare him to Ali and remembered his birthday, in addition to predicting that Paul is “the future of boxing.” Another user went further and made a curious comparison: “My grandparents had Ali. My parents had Mike Tyson. We have Jake Paul.”

Look also

I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do. – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 25, 2021

Look also

JAKE PAUL’S NEXT RIVAL?

While some hope that Paul’s next rival will be Conor McGregor, no more, no less, There is another important boxing figure who has run to face him: Julio César Chávez Jr. The Mexican, who has a career marked by some ups and downs and controversies outside the ring, intends to return to the center of the scene with what would be a promising fight.

Surprising more than one boxing fan, the 35-year-old fighter caused a stir by making a striking promise if he lost to Paul. “I retire, I do not charge, I do not want to charge, I do not want money, I do not want anything. If I do not win, I will withdraw, I am not interested in your bag if I do not win “, revealed the Son of the Legend in dialogue with TV Boxeo.

Look also

Chávez Jr (left), ready to fight against the American youtuber.

Look also

In relation to what the fight would represent for him, Chávez Jr affirmed that it would be a return to the foreground and important in his professional career. “I am an athlete in every sense of the word. Maybe I was left halfway through my career or I didn’t do what people would have wanted or I thought I could do more, but I still have another chance, so we have to wait and see. it’s never too late”he added.

Paul, for his part, was willing to challenge Saúl Álvarez, although there is no possibility of that happening anytime soon. Therefore, the idea of ​​facing Julio César Chávez Jr would not be far-fetched. Confident after his fifth victory – against Woodley on December 18 – since his foray into boxing, the fourth by knockout, the youtuber would have no problem fighting against the Mexican in 2022.

Will there be a fight between Paul and Chávez Jr?

Look also

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE