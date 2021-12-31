An argument ended in the murder of a man in Michigan after his father shot him in the back and the bullet went through his heart and lung.

The shooting occurred when Darrell Dakan, 69, was arguing outside his home with his 38-year-old son Joshua Dakan.

At some point, the suspect allegedly returned to the trailer where he lived and came out with a handgun, prosecutors said.

At Dakan’s arraignment on Wednesday, which took place at Zoom, prosecutor Worth Stay said that “A witness indicated that the victim said ‘Why don’t you shoot me?’

“The defendant once tried to shoot him. Or was not charged or it was a misfire. Then he shot his son with his 22 rifle and hit him on the back, what pierced his heart and lung and killed him ”.

Dakan is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony or attempted felony.

Dianne Longoria, Dakan’s arraignment attorney, argued that your client should be released pending trial, pointing out multiple health problems.

What’s more, hinted that Dakan’s son may have been the aggressor. “There is a lot of history,” he said. “The police have been called several times where the alleged victim in this case has been aggressive towards Mr. Dakan, so we would ask that bail be considered.”

However, the prosecutor reversed his request for release saying that Dakan could not be trusted to appear at his next hearing and that he is potentially a danger to the community, because you have had problems from drinking alcohol.

Finally, Newaygo County District Judge H. Kevin Drake upheld a coroner’s prior denial of pretrial release and appointed a public defender to represent him.

According to a report by WOOD, a local NBC affiliate, Joshua had recently moved into the property with his father.

The broadcaster said that according to court records, Joshua Dakan arrived home shortly after 7 p.m. and was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when his father got out, angrily accusing him of leaving a cable stretched along his driveway, which damaged his truck.

From there the discussion grew until it reached its fatal outcome.

After being shot, Joshua continued to fight with his father before collapsing, adds WOOD.

