The holidays are just around the corner, and many Hispanics will include traditional dishes from their cultures. This year, the National Pork Board presents #MenuUrbanoFeliz, which encourages Hispanics to cook pork in a more nutritious way. With this in mind it has been proven that One of the meats that Hispanics consume the most is pork and the main reason is its flavorIt is also a very accessible and immensely versatile meat. Pork doesn’t need too much seasoning or additional flavors like turkey. It just needs to be cooked to the right temperature (between 145 ° and 160 ° F), and you will get the juiciest and most delicious protein, rich in flavor. And the best of all is that it is a meat very rich in nutrients and properties that we will talk about later.

For many years there have been some mixed opinions about porkWhile some consider it white meat, others classify it as a type of red meat. Also, although it is consumed all over the world, in some religions such as Islam and Judaism eating it is against the laws. In addition, at some point it had a reputation for being unhealthy: fortunately today we know that it is an absolute lie. Pork is rich in high-quality protein and other essential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, consuming it in moderation can be a good addition to a healthy diet.

A little bit about the nutrition facts of pork:

100 grams (3.5 ounces) of cooked ground pork (96% lean) contains:

– Calories: 297

– Protein: 25.7 grams

– Fat: 5.27 grams

– Carbohydrates: 0 grams

– Fiber: 0 grams

– Sugar: 0 grams

The pig is also an extraordinary source of important nutrients such as:

– Proteins

– Niacin

– Vitamins B6 and B12

– Iron

– Zinc

– It is a good source of vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus, selenium and thiamine.

Its content in thiamine, a type of vitamin B necessary for a variety of important bodily functions, is particularly striking. Vitamins B6 and B12, which are also abundantly found in pork, are essential for blood cell formation and brain function. Pork is also an excellent source of iron: the iron-heme found in red meat is very easily absorbed by the human digestive system. Also another nutrient that plays a vital role in its nutritional composition is selenium, which is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid. A six-ounce pork chop has more than 100% of the RDA for selenium.

Some benefits of consuming pork:

– Muscle maintenance: The high-quality proteins in pork are complete amino acids and are therefore perfect building blocks for creating new muscles. As we age, we lose muscle mass, which can lead to conditions like sarcopenia, extreme muscle degeneration. Eating high-quality proteins like those found in pork, as part of a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise, can help delay or reverse sarcopenia. It can also help maintain healthy muscle tissue.

– Greater muscular performance: Pork contains the amino acid beta-alanine, which helps the body form a compound called carnosine. Carnosine is important for muscle function. In fact, there are studies in which high doses of beta-alanine supplements taken for 4 to 10 weeks have been shown to: produce a 40-80% increase in carnosine levels in the participants’ muscles. High levels of carnosine are also associated with less fatigue and better muscle performance.

Additional tips:

1. Cook it well

The golden rule of thumb for healthy pork enjoyment is to cook it well. Therefore, to obtain a juicy, tasty and tender meat: always cook it with the help of a meat thermometer, it will be ready. when it marks between 145ºF (juicy) and 160ºF (to the point). You should consider a rest time of 3 minutes. Ground pork should always be cooked to 160ºF.

2. Control portions

The average serving size of pork is 4 ounces of raw boneless meat and 3 ounces of cooked meat, which is the equivalent of the size of a deck of cards. According to experts it is important to be cautious with the portions and the main reason is that pork, although it is rich in nutrients, it can also be high in sodium and saturated fat. Two aspects that should be avoided as part of a healthy diet and are key in the prevention of chronic diseases.

Portion control is especially important for people on a low-sodium diet to control hypertension and protect heart health. It is also important to consume the leanest and least processed varieties of pork. Certain cured pork products such as bacon contain sulfates or sulfites, chemical preservatives that you may want to consume in small amounts or avoid altogether.

