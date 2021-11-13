From the point of view of the law, in Singapore chewing gum is at the same level as marijuana or cocaine in Spain. They can be consumed, but not sold. Which is the reason?

An activity as basic as chew gum it seems innocent and nice. It is an alternative to tobacco, it relaxes many people, and they are not addictive or bad for your health. Then, Why is it forbidden to sell chewing gum in Singapore since 1992?

In this Asian country it is very rare to see the native population chewing gum. It is considered frowned upon.

Consumption is not prohibited but yes the sale, with fines of up to 2,000 euros. Too importation, which may even entail jail sentences.

Tourists can bring their own gum, but only a few packages for personal consumption. If they are caught selling them to Singaporeans, they will have to pay the aforementioned fine.

Why is chewing gum banned in Singapore? The reason is simple: vandalism.

Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew tells in his memoirs that in 1983 the Minister for National Development proposed to him to ban chewing gum due to the problems it caused in public furniture.

Vandals put them in mailboxes, They stuck them in locks, on elevator buttons, in public transportation seats, on the sidewalk, etc., causing numerous expenses to the state to eliminate them.

Lee Kuan Yew did not accept the ban, calling it “too drastic”.

In 1987, Singapore launched an expensive subway line that cost 5 billion dollars, to quickly connect the entire city-state.

Legend has it that when the then Prime Minister went to inaugurate the first train, it did not start because someone had glued the power button with gum…

It is not clear that this is true, but what is true is that the new transport system suffered delays and other problems due to the chewing gum stuck on the automatic sensors that opened the doors of the cars, preventing them from working.

So in 1992, Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong enacted a law to ban the sale of gum.

At first the population took it badly, but the prohibitions in Singapore are so numerous, that they considered it one more.

There, for example, the law requires flushing in public services. In 1994, the American teenager Michael Fay made headlines, sentenced to be flogged for painting graffiti on a wall.

Chewing gum fans got used to traveling to the neighboring Malaysian city of Johor Bahru to buy chewing gum for personal consumption.

In 2004, after tough negotiations with the United States, the government of Singapore allowed the sale of medicinal chewing gums to stop smoking or to treat anxiety and other illnesses, as well as sugar-free gum.

But only for sale in pharmacies with a prescription, and with the obligation of doctors to write down the names of patients who consume chewing gum.

Over the years, Singaporeans have become used to living without gum. Some are even grateful, because there are no longer stuck locks, sticky gum on the sidewalk or seats, or in their mailboxes.