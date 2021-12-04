We all want to eat more vegetables, they are essential in a balanced diet. In addition, they are related to many benefits in the prevention of chronic diseases, the optimal functioning of the immune system and a healthy weight. One of the most important aspects to obtain with greater intensity the nutritional benefits they offer, is to consume the freshest vegetables possible. One of the most recommended groups are cruciferous vegetables, which shine for their medicinal potential that is related to its powerful antioxidants and immense anti-inflammatory properties. Within the category are classics such as cauliflower and broccoli, which are much more than a simple garnish. We invite you to discover, the secrets to keep cauliflower as fresh as possible until it is time to cook it and enjoy its great benefits.

In recent months, various health trends recommend following a plant-based diet, as much as possible. With this in mind, creativity has made cauliflower an important element in various vegetarian dishes, in such a way that it can be a substitute for plant-based chicken wings, the base for a rich low-carbohydrate rice, whole as a rich starter or as a healthy and original pizza base.

Why Cauliflower Is Wrapped In Plastic, And Broccoli Is Not:

The produce section at your local grocery store is stocked with all kinds of fresh foods. While many fresh vegetables, such as broccoli, can sometimes be found outdoor mounted on a bed of ice. Typically, you will find that cauliflower heads come wrapped in plastic. And this has some simple but curious reasons for being:

– The plastic wrap acts as a barrier between the producer and the customer. Depending on where and when the produce was harvested, when it arrives at the grocery store, and what its shelf life is, some growers store their vegetables in plastic to avoid contamination.

– Secondly, it is well known by the producers of this type of vegetables that Cauliflower is not as tough in its raw form as broccoli. The florets crumble easily and are known to tend to discolor and rust. The reality is that that layer or two of plastic wrap is decisive in the quality of the vegetable and its freshness: in principle it keeps the cauliflower in one piece and keeps the moisture out.

How to store cauliflower:

The key to keeping cauliflower fresh throughout its shelf life begins at the store. Therefore when selecting them, it is very important to look for cauliflower heads that are white and shiny; Avoid anyone with broken leaves, florets, or any browning or discoloration on the heads. The leaves should be crisp and green, and the head of the vegetable as a whole should be firm and well compacted. Once you have selected them, at home, you will have to choose between keeping it in the refrigerator or in the freezer.

1. In the refrigerator

Start by loosening the knot that holds the plastic wrap around the vegetable. However, remember that you will still want to keep the cauliflower piece covered and protected. This step is solely for the purpose of giving you some room for you to breathe. After giving some room for air to circulate, store the stalk of the vegetable in the refrigerator. A very good recommendation is to avoid washing it before storing it, leave this step for when you are going to consume it. It is a great recommendation to avoid moisture retention and you will avoid browning, oxidation, In addition, you will be preventing its useful life from being reduced from 3 to 5 days.

2. In the freezer

If you want to freeze the cauliflower, start by washing and cutting the florets, similar to how you would freeze the broccoli. Later, add the cleaned florets to a pot of boiling water and allow them to cook for three minutes. Note: if you have a steamer better, since the florets will absorb less water. Finishing cooking, add them to a container with ice water. Drain well, pat dry, and place the florets on a baking sheet to store in the freezer until each piece is individually frozen. Then transfer them to a storage bag and store in the freezer for 10-12 months Marvelous!

With these simple tips you can enjoy fresh cauliflower at any time. Remember that it is an extraordinary dietary addition, that not only provides a long list of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to the diet; It is associated with great anticancer properties, it is ideal for weight loss, a wonderful cardiovascular protector and a great ally in the diet of people with diabetes and other chronic diseases.

