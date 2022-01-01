We will not discover anything if we talk about the fact that the tabs of any browser are a fundamental part, since it is where we can go from one web to another, which is already loaded, without having to type the address again. But as you well know we can have them independent or grouped, being a better idea to have them all in one. you know why?

The tabs of our browser can be independent, that is, each window that we open goes to a tab and in the end many of them accumulate at the top.

On the contrary, it can also be grouped, which means that we will be able to combine several in groups and thus remain grouped in a single tab.

These two ways of seeing the web are perfectly usable and there will be those who like one or the other, but we are going to give you our opinion and we certainly believe that the way where order will reign more and easier to cope with, especially if you are a person. that usually has many windows open, is to group one with another.

The system called Tab groups It is something that is already incorporated in practically all the browsers on the market right now, so there will be no problem if you want to use it.

Not only will you be able to enjoy this capacity in Windows, since it is also present in the mobile phone versions.

Currently, both Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari and Mozilla Firefox incorporate this system to group the tabs, so the main browsers are well resolved on this issue.

Lots of information in one tab

Until this new system was incorporated, the only way to maintain websites that were similar, dealing with the same topic and that we were going to need, was to group them in the same window and, if we wanted information at the same time, keep them fairly open throughout the screen.

This caused that in the end you could not see any of them clearly, since they were all out of their original size and thus it was difficult to read the information of each one of them.

With the incorporation of group of tabs, we can have the tabs in a window, but at the same time create partitions of everything that we need as we did before. The good thing is that now everything is grouped by colors and labels that we will have to design ourselves.

In addition, we can also do that if we do not need a group of tabs at any given time we can minimize it and we will only see the name and number, but not all the websites that make it up, gaining a lot of space.

Visually it is much more intuitive

As we already anticipated you lines above, the colors are going to be a fundamental part in all this new system tabs grouped in the different browsers, since each label we put on will go with its own color, since it will be easier for us to look at the color of the grouped webs, than the name of each group.

The point is that these colors will help us, at a first glance, to be clear about where each group is and if we do not remember what each tone corresponds to, then the solution will be to read the label that we have created.

With this system we will not care how many open windows are, since by being grouped, we can make them save and not take up space, letting the others have the perfect size to be able to assign each one.

Thanks to the colors and the labels, we will be clear about what the open webs are and if they deal with what we are using at that moment at a glance. I mean, everything is much more visual and therefore, Faster to make decisions about what to do with the webs.

For example, if you were looking for information about a car, but now we are looking for another, with a glance we will know that the group of the first vehicle can be closed, because we no longer need it. In the old way we would have to go tab by tab to know if we really need that information or not.

We don’t know the information

Except for rare occasions, most of the time the accumulation of tabs is derived from not knowing if that information we are going to need or not later. For this reason, stains accumulate until they have very many.

Thanks to the groups, all this is minimized to the maximum since the groups can be collapsedAs we have already told you, the space previously occupied by 20 tabs can now be just one, all of which can be seen again when we open it.

With this solution we could have a good number of tabs on the screen, but only occupy a few spaces in the upper part of the browser, since they are really open, but they cannot be seen and that is why everything is much more visual.

All where it should be

It is clear that this system makes everything visually much more attractive, that everything is much more bearable when it comes to occupying less space and that everything is much more at hand because it has colors and labels, but what really will make a difference is the organization.

From now on everything will be where it should be, that is, the websites that deal with the same topic will be united and with a single click they will all appear within the same group, so we will not have to be looking for them.

In the past, if we had many tabs open, when we wanted to search for something in particular we had to go tab by tab until we found what we were looking for.

Now with the Groups of tabs we have in a blue group the cars, in the red the planes, in the green the plants and in the purple the politics. Well, if we look for a website that we know we have opened about cars, we will have to go to the blue tab and there it will be safe.

How could you read this system of encompassing the tabs by colors and labels is much simpler, more visual and faster than what we had until now, making life much easier especially for those of us who work with many websites open at the same time.

