10/28/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

It is not necessary to remember how important it is for children to get regular physical exercise. However high rates of childhood obesity and the increasing availability of sedentary recreational activities, leads us to think that perhaps it is necessary to remember why it is good for children and adolescents do physical exercise every day or at least play some sport regularly. A good option is to use the extracurricular activities to introduce this type of practice.

Precisely, the Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital in Madrid, which carries out the popular race ‘Run for the Child’ every year, has prepared a decalogue for parents, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of sports physical activity in children and adolescents.

From the hospital center they remember that “there are many easy and comfortable leisure alternatives that do not involve any type of physical activity, or motivation, or stimulation for children”, and that are carried out exclusively, and without alternating with other activities, “can facilitate the onset of health problemsFor this reason, they emphasize the ideal of including sports among the extracurricular activities of children.

“In order not to fall into the temptation of being sedentary, it is best to plan in advance, organize with a little time and thus prevent laziness from leading to the most comfortable and often very unhealthy alternative,” they advise.

Reasons why it is important for our children to play sports

1. The regular practice of moderate physical exercise, through, for example, extracurricular activities, contributes to the maintenance of a good general state of health and helps to be well, feel healthy and have vitality, facilitating the proper functioning of the different organs and systems of the body.

With its usual practice, the heart, the respiratory, bone and blood systems are trained and the maintenance of a good state of mind is favored, stronger to face the problems and setbacks of the day to day.

2. Exercise can be considered a prevention tool against obesity in the population, also in the case of children and adolescents. From the Hospital they remember that it is essential avoid sedentary lifestyle and encourage short journeys, walking or strolling.

Sport helps them exercise their body and allows them to interact and socialize with other children | Pexels

3. Moderate physical exercise can help us rest and get a better quality of sleep. Various studies have shown that promotes relaxation and stress relief and nerves that often accumulate during the week, both adults and children and adolescents.

“Rest, therefore, does not have to be only synonymous with sofa afternoons; changing activities, introducing a sport, helps physical and psychological rest”, recalls the decalogue.

4. Children through sports can realize the value and rewards of continuous effort and training in the medium and long term.

5. They learn that achieving goals requires a stage of learning, sacrifices and effort, and they are helped to understand that not everything is immediate, nor is it easy to achieve.

6. In addition, with sport they also learn that there are battles that are lost, and you have to be strong to be able to face them and they know first-hand the good taste of the triumphs achieved. “It is a way to help children who have a low tolerance for frustration,” he emphasizes.

7. Likewise, sports team up encourage socialization and help the child share triumphs and defeats and to enjoy the intrinsic feelings of being part of a team, of winning and losing and helping each other as a team to achieve a common goal.

Group physical activity allows them to understand the values ​​of teamwork | Pexels

8. It is essential that physical exercise can also be done with family and friends, this is done teach kids a way to have fun and have fun, a more alternative to the wide range of leisure possibilities. In addition, “it offers the possibility of introducing children to adolescents in a healthy leisure alternative, which they can share with their family and also with friends.”

9. Playing sports as a team can be another channel for improve the self-esteem of children and adolescents that because of their body they may have integration problems, because they feel too tall or short, or fat or thin.

“They are sensations that can be carried better when they feel agile and with the capacity to control their body and when they feel safe and integrated in the practice of a sport, in a normalized way”, they add.

10. The feeling of immediate well-being produced by physical exercise is due to the release of endorphins, the hormones responsible for facilitating and generating a feeling of well-being and vitality that helps to face problems with greater energy. “This sensation responds to a biochemical explanation that occurs every time the body performs physical exercise”, recalls the decalogue.