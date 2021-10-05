Exatlon USA / Instagram Norma Palafox was the champion of the fifth season of EXATLON USA.

Norma Palafox confirmed during her passage through the fifth season of EXATLON United States, not only that she is a powerful athlete, with a lot of physical and emotional strength, which led her to win the champion trophy, but also that she is a woman who conquered the public with his enviable anatomy.

And this time the beloved Mexican enchanted on social networks, on account of a set of photographs, in which she boasted of her attributes, which made more than one ruler will not hesitate to compare her with the famous Kim Kardashian, due to encnatos that both share.

Palafox posted three photos on his Instagram, where he wore his athletic figure in sports shorts, in black, that exposed his curves.

“My favorite snack😍, I even eat the spoon 🥄😂 @delmontefrutas #cosechamoslobueno”, was the comment with which the athlete accompanied her set of photos, in which there were those who warned that the fin tacitly has everything to unseat Kim Kardashian as the owner of the best curves and other charms.

Phrases like “Great body !!”, “All thatoooo”, “ayy no, how cool are you 😍😍”, “Very pretty and everything” and “I would like to be that perfect always”, were some of the comments that the striking images unleashed. “En fuego”, “DIOSA 🔥”, and “So sexyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍” added other fans of the athlete, who in a few hours managed to gather almost 300 thousand “likes”.

After her time on the Telemundo reality show, the soccer player stressed that those months isolated from the real world, challenging herself at all times, physically and emotionally, made her grow as a human being and an athlete.

“I close a cycle of my life with a sea of ​​mixed feelings. We finished the fiercest competition on the planet 🤩 @exatlonestadosunidos and I feel so lucky to close a cycle, having met the goal ♥ ️🏆, ”said the 22-year-old Mexican in a shared publication after winning the competition.

“Sometimes life throws you challenges and situations that we cannot control. I have learned that these moments, although they are difficult and cost a lot, are the ones that make you grow the most. To be honest, I share with you that it was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. There were hundreds of fears, doubts, if he was doing the right thing, among many more ”, mentioned Palafox. “I had a promise in my head and something told me I had to do it and it was totally worth it.”

The high-performance athlete also added that despite the demanding competition, her late mother, from heaven, was like her little angel.

“EXATLON is a unique challenge, it takes you to the limit mentally and physically, without a doubt, one of the best experiences of my life. There were many moments when I thought of throwing in the towel, but I always tried to revive the support of my mother, her unconditional words and her teachings, which have made me the woman I am, ”said the young woman, adding that the support of the public has also been your engine.

“I was also trying to feed off that energy from all of you that I knew were supporting me from the outside. They were on my mind at all times, they helped me challenge and surpass myself ”, concluded at that time the current EXATLON United States champion.

Tell us if you think Palafox surpassed the most famous of the Kardashians with her charms.

