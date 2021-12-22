12/22/2021 at 11:16 AM CET

The Novavax vaccine is already approved. The one manufactured in O Porriño, Galicia. And the one that for the hope of many It could be the vaccine for those who do not believe in vaccines against Covid.

The EMA (European Medicines Agency) announced yesterday that Nuvaxovid (as it is called) meets the European Union criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

And although its data is not up-to-date compared to the Delta variants, or Ómicron, it has peculiarities that make it very interesting and even unique.

The first protein-based COVID vaccine

The way the new Novavax vaccine works should not be something revolutionary, because it is the most traditional system, but it can be very important because it is the first protein-based Covid vaccine.

And unlike the previous ones, which are messenger RNA vaccines in the cases of Pfizer and Moderna, or adenovirus in the case of AstraZeneca and Janssen, it has very important advantages.

The fundamental thing is that with this protein-based vaccine model we can reach every corner of the earth, since it does not need special cold conditions and with a small refrigerator the doses can be transferred in perfect condition.

Otherwise, the dosing conditions are very similar to Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. And like them, it will be administered in 2 times, in those over 18 years of age and with an interval of 21 days between the first and second dose.

Why can it be the vaccine for those who do not get vaccinated?

You have to start by saying that it is not the vaccine of the anti-vaccines, because they reject all of them, however they are achieved.

But Nuvaxovid can make many of those who until now have not wanted to be vaccinated out of fear or distrust with the new vaccines, agree to get pricked.

Because this is a vaccine made “in the purest traditional style.”

With a technology that is already used for vaccines against various diseases such as hepatitis, shingles, flu and other viral infections. And therefore it is more than tested.

It is also important to know that this vaccine (like all protein ones) does not introduce into human cells a genetic code for them to respond generating the virus protein. What it does is directly inject a purified version of a virus protein.

Specifically, the injection of the Novavax vaccine contains a version of the peak protein and what it achieves when inoculated is that the immune system recognizes it as a foreign agent and produces natural defenses (antibodies and T cells).

From that moment on, in the event that someone becomes infected with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the protein and respond to the infection. The same as the rest of vaccines.

In addition, for added peace of mind, the experts consulted by the journal Nature agree that “the safety profile of this vaccine is very similar to that of flu vaccines.”

Nuvaxovid Advantages

The first and fundamental one focuses on its logistical advantages, essential for the priority objective of global vaccination.

Especially because of the fact that can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, which makes it easy to distribute and reach almost anywhere even transported in portable coolers.

But its low cost and its ability to cause fewer adverse reactions are also decisive.

And is that the side effects of the vaccine observed in the studies were almost always mild or moderate, and disappeared a couple of days later.

They boiled down to typical injection site pain, tiredness, malaise, muscle or joint pain, headache & mldr;

It is also believed that it could be safer for certain risk groups, such as people who have clotting problems, and serve from now as a booster dose to accelerate the third doses much needed compared to Omicron.

Does Novavax’s covid vaccine work?

The truth is that it is not known if it would be effective right now, because the trials were carried out at a time when the predominant strains were Alpha and Beta.

The data with those two variants was good. And according to the studies carried out at the time and in various countries, the EMA summarizes that it can calculate a “protection” of the vaccine around 90%.

But there are no studies on how effective it is with the Delta variant, or with Ómicron. And although experts fear that it would not be very high, it could be effective as a third dose to reinforce protection.

Furthermore, Nuvaxovid is not the last of the protein-based vaccines that we will be able to use against Covid.

There are 2 candidates who are about to get EMA approval:

The one from Sanofi Pasteur, Vidprevtyn. The one from GlaxoSmithKline.