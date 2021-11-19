11/19/2021 at 2:40 PM CET

betfair

There was a time when Italian football was not seen by even its own compatriots. Despite having some of the best players in the world, the catenaccio had managed to put talent under suspicion by giving free rein to an inconspicuous and very aggressive type of football. Legends like Maradona, Van Basten, Roberto Baggio, George Weah, Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Del Piero or Totti they played their full years of football surrounded by defenders and midfielder who did everything possible to prevent their qualities from coming to light.

Italy collapsed a decade and a half ago with the Moggigate. That scandal that took Juventus to Second also generated a crisis of mistrust in the competition. From the glittering stars of the past, the great teams became elephant graveyards as Milan demonstrated in the late 2000s by bringing together the worst Ronaldinho and Ronaldo. That image prevailed in an Italian football that fell to hell for not knowing how to modernize in time.

In 2016, a relevant event occurred with the hiring of Gian Piero Gasperini by Atalanta. Despite losing four of the first five games, the Dea surprised locals and strangers with a completely unusual style of play for Italian football playing the attack without quarter during that season and as a consequence reaching an unprecedented fourth place in the standings at the end of that competition. They averaged almost four goals per game and conceded an average of two. The iconoclasts of the catenaccio began to go to the psychologist.

Far from being criticized for its innovation, praise began to fall on a Gasperini who successfully imported his model even reaching the semifinals of the Champions League. Many small teams were encouraged to imitate an Atalanta style as Sassuolo or Hellas Verona successfully experimented. The Gasperini school spread through Italy like a virus and people applauded the fact of seeing good football and goals again, although there are even some critics who try to load it with the ‘death’ of Italy’s bad results at the national team level – They were left out of the 2018 World Cup and are in the 2022 play-off, despite the recent victory in the Eurocup.

Playing to score goals without speculation has its obvious benefits and also its disadvantages. What is a fact is that Serie A sees 3.06 goals in each game, while the Spanish League enjoys 2.42. The difference is evident with the high scores every weekend and also in the options to sell highlights that in Italy are growing every day as can be seen on its powerful YouTube channel. 10 years ago no one would have been able to predict the meteoric recovery of a competition where 2-2 is now the most repeated result instead of the 1-0 of yesteryear.