On November 12 the famous singer and songwriter Taylor Swift released a new version of her 2012 album “Red” and has thus been re-releasing her previous albums, although for many it is still something strange.

As you may recall, since 2019, Taylor Swift has starred in what Rolling Stone magazine defines as one of the 50 most important moments in the music industry of the 2010s.

The singer originally from Nashville, who only in 2020 premiered her two albums “Folklore” and “Evermore”, she has dedicated 2021 to re-recording some of her first albums with which almost a decade ago she rose to fame and made her one of the most outstanding pop singers of the moment.

In April 2021 Taylor released “Fearless: Taylor’s Version”, a new version of his 2008 album “Fearless”, which, rather than offering a different proposal, aims to capture listeners who want to enjoy the successes of the beginning of his career.

In fact, on November 12 the singer released “Red: Taylor’s Version”, a re-recording of the 2012 album with which Swift marked her beginning as an adult pop star and which includes hits such as “Red”, “I Knew You Were Trouble “,” 22 “,” We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together “, among others.

It should be noted that Taylor Swift’s decision to re-record some of her first albums is the result of a commercial maneuver which was generated by a dispute between her and Scooter Braun, who is also the manager of stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

And well, going back a bit, from 2005 to 2018, Taylor released his first 6 albums with Big Machine Records, to whom he gave the rights to his masters.

This means that although the artist still owns the copyright, it is the record company that owns the original recordings and the income they continue to generate.

According to Taylor Swift herself, when her contract with the label ended in 2018, she tried to buy the rights to the masters, however, unfortunately an agreement was never reached.

The dispute began when, shortly after, Scooter Braun bought the label and, therefore, the original recordings of the first 6 Taylor Swift albums.

It was for this reason that the singer decided to re-record some of her firsts, with the intention that the fans stop listening to the original versions and, therefore, reduce the profits of the famous manager.

In this way, to date Swift has released the re-recordings of “Fearless” and “Red”, however, it is expected that in 2022 he will release the new versions of the albums “1989” and “Reputation”.

Taylor Swift’s discography has been characterized by containing songs dedicated to some of the celebrities with whom she has had romantic relationships; including celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris and his current partner, Joe Alwyn.