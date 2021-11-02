11/02/2021 at 21:53 CET

War Gem Benito

Those who understand wineries nickname it the ‘Sistine Chapel’ of wine. It is true that only its sanctuary architecture designed by Tuñón and Mansilla invites you to think that you are entering a place of pilgrimage, but the reality is that it is. There is no exquisite winemaker who has not toured the ground floor of Atrium and if you have not done so, keep it pending. The The great winery of the Cacereño hotel always occupies the top positions of the most prestigious lists in the world and it has been a reef for specialized tourism, which Cáceres added to its obligatory stops.

On its shelves, unique samples of Gran Cru, twelve vintages of Romanée Conti, twenty-three from Petrus, the oldest from 1947, twenty-five from Haut-Brion, twenty-four from Lafite-Rothschild, the oldest from 1929, twenty-three from Margaux and almost fifty from Mouto Rothschild. And in the center, its great jewel, the icing, with its own altar so that it can be admired, its great Château d’Yquem 200 years old, which from this week leaves an empty hole.

Both this bottle, unique in the world and coveted by collectors, as well as thirty others from Romanée Conti have been part of the millionaire booty of the robbery that the hotel suffered this week and that puts the value of the entire collection in check, since the thieves knew choose the most valuable pieces. In total, at least one million euros worth of wines managed to get out of the camera in a matter of minutes and without raising suspicions, 300,000 euros from the Château and more than 400,000 euros from the Romanée –Each bottle costs 12,000 euros-.

The news that came to light this Thursday has captured the media attention. So high has been its impact that it has encouraged chefs like Dabiz Muñoz, from Diverxo, who also acknowledged having suffered the theft of several high-end bottles. In the case of the hotel in Cáceres, the judicial police brigade has launched an investigation which has been joined by a specialized crime unit in Madrid due to the large scale of the event. This Saturday, three days after the events, both the alleged suspects in the robbery, two people who stayed at the hotel, and the bottles remained unaccounted for.

In any case, Polo, who attended this newspaper after what happened, assuredly affected that, although the insurers paid for its value, it will never be comparable in euros. He placed particular emphasis on his precious bottle of Château d`Yquem, which formed part of his own history, that of the Atrium and the city. “They wanted to buy it and I said it was not for sale.” Precisely, on this bottle resides one of the great anecdotes of the winery because in its transfer it broke and had to be remembered.

Both this and the vintages of 1929 or 1947 have served for the Caceres winery to crown the grand prize of the prestigious North American magazine Wine Spectator in 2003 and occupy the annual rankings of the best wineries in the world. It also takes the first place in the national charts. The loss of its ‘jewels’ not only affects the hotel’s own sentimental collection but also leaves its position and reputation on the world charts up in the air. For now, both Polo and Pérez are already advancing that after what happened “they will move on & rdquor ;. They will keep, yes, the empty space left by the iconic bottle from 1806, because present or not, it is part of the history of Atrio.