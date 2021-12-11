The crypto market is constantly on the move. Some days we can see important rises, and other considerable falls. But this time, what keeps many investors alarmed is the general downward trend that the market is experiencing in recent days.

There have been some moves recently that have seen Bitcoin and Ethereum drop below $ 48,000 and $ 4,100 respectively, and this has only been recorded in the last 12 hours. If we look at the history of the week, the loss in value becomes a little more alarming.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most important cryptocurrencies on the market and much of its health will depend on its level. When these two cryptocurrencies go up, almost as an automatic reaction other cryptocurrencies begin to experience movement. This is repeated with falls, when one begins to fall, the others accompany him.

So far, the crypto market capitalization is down 4.2% to $ 2.27 trillion. This reduction was registered during the last 24 hours and already the concerns are becoming more real. This once again introduces the idea that this is indeed the ultimate market crash and investors at different levels, but especially retailers, are very vigilant.

What is causing the fall?

That cryptocurrencies fall or rise can be related to many events, but market analysts point out that there is one in particular that may be the great cause. We are talking specifically about the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and specifically about the new Omicron variant.

The pandemic has given the crypto market a lot, but it has also taken it away. Since the pandemic became a global issue, investment in digital assets has grown considerably, but now, when it seemed that many countries had found alternatives to continue with a normal life, the Omicron variant threatens to destabilize everything again.

This situation means that liquidity can suffer a lot and therefore investment in cryptocurrencies is reduced. To get an idea, during the last 7 days Bitcoin, which is the most relevant cryptocurrency on the market in addition to the first one, has decreased by 15%. This has also happened with Ethereum, which is the second most important cryptocurrency on the market, but it has declined only 9% and is trading at approximately $ 4,100.

With this in mind, some market analysts have classified the sell-off of the past day as a reliable indication that cryptocurrencies continue to be used as a risky investment asset, not as if they were invested in traditional products, more stable or with much regulatory standards. most flattering.

Something that is decisive to mention is that not all cryptocurrencies on the market have experienced this great fall. While the major ones have had a tough few days, other currencies like XRP and LTC have seen some rally. During the downturn of other cryptocurrencies, XRP managed to break the downtrend that it had maintained for 4 months, so it seems that all is not lost.

The truth is that the feeling that the market is having right now is one of certain instability. During this Christmas we could have several surprises in terms of the value of cryptocurrencies and although exponential growth was expected, the falls are still being considered if the trend extends a few more days.

Does India have something to do with it?

As we mentioned earlier, for cryptocurrencies declines and rises, not always a single element is taken into account. Sometimes the prices of digital currencies are affected by many factors, and although the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has a lot to do with it, the most recent statements from India do too.

A few days ago Indian regulators made very important statements about the legal status of cryptocurrencies. These ensure that they will regulate decentralized digital assets and the regulatory trend they will adopt is quite restrictive. It is not known if it will be at the same level as that of China, since there is not much information about it, but this has caused some commotion.

India is one of the most relevant crypto markets in the world. The number of investors is quite high and a ban like this there would bring a lot of problems for the market. It is possible that something similar happens as in the case of China that caused the fall in the market price in addition to a rather significant mining migration. And if we add to this the health situation that the world now faces with the new variant, there is an almost perfect formula for the crypto market to have some turbulence. So far it is not known what will happen in the future and several of the bullish predictions may not come true.