11/19/2021 at 09:02 CET

Few animals are as respected by humans as the white stork (Ciconia ciconia). Considered a rural world symbol, It has been appreciated for millennia, among other reasons, because its diet includes rats, mice, moles, snakes, worms, lobsters, toads and a long list of species that humans consider harmful. Global warming and changes in agricultural activities and waste management are affecting this emblematic species. There are fewer and fewer specimens in Andalusia and Extremadura (very strong declines are recorded in places like Seville, Cáceres or Badajoz). And there are more and more in the Basque Country and Galicia.

The white stork, until relatively recently, only appeared in the Iberian Peninsula during the breeding season, as it migrated to Africa in the colder months. But for a few years there has been a growing numwintering native bird grouper, which are joined by many Central European specimens, which no longer cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

Some experts maintain that, in addition to climate change, proliferation of garbage dumps During the last decades it favored that more and more storks winter in Spain. The garbage dumps, in many cases, became the main source of food for the species.

But, in recent years, waste management policies (closing dumps and increasing recycling) have led to less organic waste in landfills, which is affecting storks again. In such a way that the recovery of the species is slowing down. And even the populations decrease in the south of the Peninsula.

The wintering population begins to stabilize

The species is distributed by North Africa, central, south-western and southeastern Europe, some regions of central Asia and its extreme east. During wintering, numerous individuals move to central and southern Africa and South Asia.

In Spain, it mainly breeds in the western half and the Ebro valley, as well as in Galicia and the Basque Country. The specimens that do not cross the Strait of Gibraltar in winter are distributed by their breeding areas or congregate in large numbers, especially in the Guadalquivir marshes and the irrigated areas of Las Vegas Altas del Guadiana.

PeníIberian insula is an area of ​​compulsory passage for storksas originating from Central Europe, most of which cross the Strait between the end of August and September (Iberian specimens do so earlier, in the first half of August). Some storks come to Sudanafrica, where they are mixed with those from Poland, Russia, Romania and the Baltic republics.

In Europe there are between 180,000 and 220,000 breeding pairs. The species has grown steadily over the past three decades, but has yet to rebound from the previous huge setback.

In Spain, the last wintering stork census (2020), carried out by SEO / BirdLife, revealed that there are between 36,217 and 37,556 specimens. This figure confirms that the population of the species, until recently increasing, begins to stabilize.

It is, in fact, a lower figure than expected, since the growth with respect to the 2004 census represents only a little more than 5,000 copies. So the population is not growing as in previous decades. SEO / BirdLife believes that human activity is influencing these dynamics again.

Fewer storks in the South, more in the North

Census results show that the number of wintering storks decreases in Andalusia (15,972 specimens) and Extremadura (2,670). SEO / BirdLife highlights the strong declines in the populations of Seville (-63%), Cáceres (-82%) and Badajoz (-51%).

In contrast, the stork begins to spread north with growth in the populations of Catalonia – closely linked to feeding in garbage dumps -, Navarra, Castilla y León and Aragón. And small wintering areas are observed in the Basque Country or Galicia. Until now almost all the storks that did not emigrate spent the winter in Andalusia and Extremadura.

The influence of landfills on the stork population is evident in Madrid (5,253 specimens). Most of the observed specimens collect food in the main garbage dumps in the community. And the closure of Alcalá de Henares has caused a significant decrease in the local population of the species.

The transformation of old irrigated areas into super-intensive olive and almond tree crops and the conversion of rice fields into parks and photovoltaic plants it is also causing a decrease in the number of storks in southern Spain, according to SEO / BirdLife.

The last census of nesting pairs in Spain dates from 2004 (https://www.seo.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/4_ciguena_blanca1.pdf). Then the presence of 33,217 breeding pairs, which represents an increase of almost 500% with respect to the historical minimum of the species, registered at the beginning of the eighties of the 20th century.

The regions that welcomed the highest number of couples 17 years ago were Castilla y León (12,017) and Extremadura (11,190). Far behind were Andalusia (3,409), Castilla-La Mancha (2,315), Madrid (1,221) and Aragon (1,205).

First date of a breeding couple in Asturias

In 2004 a breeding pair was observed for the first time in Asturias. No presence of the species was found in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community. During wintering in Europe a minimum of 9,000 specimens remain. This number is increasing.

The white stork can measure up to 110 centimeters and its wingspan can be around 220 centimeters. It’s a bird closely linked to humans and their productive activities. Avoid predominantly forested and highly mountainous areas.

It feeds on large arthropods –mainly, grasshoppers and beetles–, although its diet also includes a great variety of invertebrates (particularly earthworms) and vertebrates, such as rodents, snakes, lizards, frogs, fish and chickens of other birds. , plus garbage.

The laying, between March and April, usually consists of three or four eggs. The incubation lasts for a month and both sexes take care of it, although the female dedicates more time to the task, while the male – to whom she is attached for life – provides her with food. Chickens develop in 54-68 days and are independent in about three months.

The most important threats to the white stork were episodes of drought in Africa, which caused the population to collapse between 1960 and 1990.

In Spain, the causes of the decline were ploss of hafeeding bitats as a result of agrarian transformations, the use of pesticides, mortality from illegal hunting, collisions with power lines,electric, eliminated itn of nests and the pLoss of nesting sites due to restoration of buildings. The white stork is considered of ‘special interest’ in the National Catalog of Threatened Species.

Main photo: Storks in their nest. Photo: Unsplash

SEO / BirdLife species file: https://seo.org/ave/ciguena-blanca/

It may interest you: The Prosecutor’s Office complains against the electrical towers that kill birds