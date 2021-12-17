Surely you had already noticed, but yes, the freezer of your refrigerator, unlike the upper part, does not have light. Was it so hard to put it on?

It seems silly, but surely you have ever wondered why the lower (or upper) part of your refrigerator, the one intended for frozen food, lacks a lighting system like the refrigerated area.

Like many things in life, the answer is found in the monetary part, in what economists call cost-benefit, which basically means that the cost of something that should not be more than its benefit to the consumer.

In the case of the upper zone, users tend to use the refrigerator light very frequently, basically every time we open the door because it lights up by itself, and, therefore, it is considered a very valuable feature that justifies its installation and the manufacturing costs involved.

As for the freezer light, the reality is that very few users miss it, It is not a characteristic that adds value to the product and its cost-benefit is very high.

In short, we do not open the freezer often enough to justify its presence. In addition, unlike the refrigerated area, we do not usually stand with the door open for a long time so the temperature of the frozen food does not rise.

Another reason from Today I Found Out why it is not worth installing a light in the freezer is that it would probably have ended up hidden by the accumulation of ice.

It is true that in today’s cold air cooling freezers there is almost no frost that could block light, but as Consumers have already become accustomed to its absence for decades, so there is no demand for this feature.

Partly also because freezers are often so crowded that a possible lighting system would be almost useless as it would be blocked by food.

And you, would you like manufacturers to start including lighting in the freezer area?