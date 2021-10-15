(CNN Spanish) – Twitter has been filled with red flags in recent weeks and is part of a trend that began in this network but has spread to others such as LinkedIN and Facebook.

Red flags (or red flags) are messages that indicate danger, something harmful, toxic or that you should pay close attention to, whether it is friendship, love or work relationships.

But of course, it is not only about real life situations, but also humorous situations that are never lacking in social networks.

Users are sharing situations that they believe may be a sign that something is wrong with a person or relationship followed by a red flag as a warning sign.

Even the official accounts on Twitter and LinkedIn have joined this trend by publishing alert messages:

“I’m not on Twitter”

“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

“We are not a team, we are a family”

“We’re not a team, we’re more like a family” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) October 13, 2021

Look at other messages that users have shared:

Sorry but I didn’t see the redflags when it said “you who are dressed like this” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

So friends you know!

Think about it – María Paula🌼 (@lapetrelly) October 15, 2021

When I see “🚩🚩🚩🚩” of pods that I do pic.twitter.com/neywUwQmV2 – visvardys (@visvardys) October 14, 2021

Red flag🚩when he excuses himself with “I’m like this” – Aguss💛 (@aguss_sole) October 15, 2021

if you don’t greet my pets when you arrive 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – 𝓢𝓸𝓯𝓲 𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓮𝔃🪶 (@ SofiPer77154082) October 6, 2021

That they do not defend you when someone else speaks ill of you 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – V • A • M (@valeaguima) October 8, 2021

don’t like Daft Punk 🚩🚩🚩🚩 – ro-noexiste ジ (@royromegon) October 15, 2021

People who only look for you or show interest when they are sad or dirty and friends who only appear when they fight with the boyfriend: 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Blackbeard (@cfvbalseiro) October 15, 2021