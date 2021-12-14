In the last few months everyone talks about high cholesterol and its repercussions on heart healthIt is no secret to say that it is the precedent par excellence of diseases of cardiovascular origin. Based on it, all kinds of recommendations focused on lifestyle and quality of diet have come to light. Specifically, the natural remedies that have positioned themselves as great supplements and without side effects, which also enhance health in other aspects, have attracted attention. Recently everyone is talking about the benefits of garlic lemon tea. It is a powerful natural drink that helps reduce high cholesterol levels gradually, thanks to the immense medicinal properties of garlic and lemon. According to health experts, they are the perfect combination of ingredients, especially to take care of the excesses related to the Christmas season and that are associated with fluctuations in cholesterol.

How Does Lemon Garlic Tea Help Cholesterol Levels?

First things first, let’s talk about the benefits of each of the ingredients that make up tea. Garlic is one of the ingredients with the greatest medicinal power of all time, it stands out for its antioxidant, anticancer, antimicrobial and antifungal properties. A recent work that analyzed 26 previous studies on the effects of garlic on the human body, and highlights that garlic is a great help against cholesterol and high triglycerides.

It is a spice that shines for its vasodilator effect, its nutritional properties and its sulfur compounds together with allicin (active substance that garlic has), can be of great help to reduce cholesterol and high triglycerides. Which is also associated with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. In addition, garlic is a rich source of vitamins A, B1, B2 and promotes the dilation of blood vessels and good circulation, along with helping to reduce bad cholesterol in the body. It is known that in conjunction with lemon, the diuretic qualities of both ingredients are enhanced and a very powerful liquid is created to clean the arteries. This washes away the lipids lodged in the bloodstream.

There are too many things to say about lemon, it is one of the superfoods of the moment and a true nutritional treasure. It is not only one of the most popular citrus fruits and is related to great qualities to strengthen the immune systemThanks to its contribution in antioxidants and vitamin C. Lemon stands out for its high potassium content, which benefits cardiovascular health very significantly. Much of its benefits are related to its power to fight hypertension and counteract the effects of excess sodium in the body. To these qualities we must add that lemon, thanks to its high content of citroflavonoids, vitamin C, antioxidants and natural essential oil, is popularly believed to help clean the arteries and fight cholesterol. Lemon prevents cholesterol from sticking to the walls of the arteries.

As if that were not enough, both ingredients are related to other great properties that enhance digestive and immune health. It is a highly recommended tea to drink in the winter season, as we are more likely to get sick with influenza and flu, It shines for its antibacterial and analgesic properties that are associated with expectorant qualities.

How to prepare lemon garlic tea?

Ingredients:

– 1 clove garlic

– 1 glass of water

– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

– Honey to taste

– 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Preparation mode:

In a small pot, bring the water to a boil. Chop the garlic into small pieces, grate the ginger and squeeze out the fresh lemon juice. Add the ingredients to the boiling water. Allow a gentle boil for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, rest for 5 minutes. Finish by dissolving the lemon juice and honey.

Consumption indications:

It is recommended drink a cup on an empty stomach, and consider consuming a cup after main meals: lunch and dinner, to notice greater results. Remember that there are no magic formulas and the secret to success lies in consistency and in supplementing the intake of these natural remedies with a healthy lifestyle, a plant-based diet and constant physical activity. In addition, for a better control of cardiovascular health remember that it is important to avoid alcohol, cigarettes, processed foods and high in fat.

–

It may interest you: