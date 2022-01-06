The baseball star is in his final year of eligibility on the Cooperstown Hall of Fame ballot, which judging by the current percentages of votes revealed it seems unlikely that the Dominican will make it to the great hall.

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s count for the class to be exalted for 2022, Dominican Sammy Sosa has obtained 27.7% of 130 votes revealed, which represent 34.9% of the ballots to be counted. Percentage when leaving Sosa away of 75% as a requirement to enter the great room.

Sosa had his first year on the ballot to Cooperstown in 2013, where he received only 12.5% ​​of the vote, with the evolution of only rising to 17.0% during the 2021 ballot in eight years later.

Clearly embarrassing percentages for the person in charge of an 18-year MLB career that included 2,408 hits of which 609 were home runs, 1,667 RBIs, the offensive line of .273 / .344 / .534 for life, adorned with the award National League Most Valuable Player in 1998, 6-time Silver Bat winner and 7 All-Star Game appearances.

Linkage to steroids

Steroids have been in Sammy Sosa’s sheet one of the main impediments to his exaltation to the pavilion of the immortals, given a report in the New York Times in 2009 that revealed that the player had used steroids during 2003.

In that report were also the names of other players such as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who like Sosa are in their final year on the ballot for the Hall of Fame.

All three with the same claim that MLB had by then not defined as illegal certain substances of which they are accused of using. Roger Clemens was acquitted of charges where he was accused of lying to the United States Congress about the use of doping, as was Bonds who was acquitted of “obstruction of justice” in the use of steroids.

All three facing the same case, so they should be called to make cuts with the same scissors. Although it has not been so. During the 2021 ballot Barry Bonds had 61.8% of the votes (only separating him from Cooperstown by 13.2%), while Roger Clemens had 61.6% of the votes (only 13.4% of reaching the 75% required for Cooperstown) , year in which Sosa was only supported with 17%.

Abysmal difference in percentages that only leaves us with the hypocrisy of those who vote, since there are not very logical reasons. Why some yes and others no? Are they not crossed out by the same?

The cork bat

Along with steroids, another accusation against Sammy Sosa is the demonstrable fact of the famous cork bat episode, which on June 3, 2003, the player was found having broken his bat.

The great explanation for that fact to this day was the product of a mistake, since it was a bat that the player used for practices. This led to the analysis of 76 bats belonging to the player in x-ray examinations, although none of these had corks. Like other bats that he used as companions, where nothing was found either.

Does this fact serve to bury your career? Of course not.

Why not vote for Sammy Sosa?

This is the big question mark at the crossroads between Sammy Sosa and Cooperstown. The person in charge of a very fruitful and shocking career as a historical of the game, a career that likewise spots, but lacks proof.

First, they vote for others who are indicated the same, but they do not vote for Sammy Sosa. As with others under the same umbrella that those who are accused were not even in front of MLB sanctionable substances.

Why not vote for Sammy Sosa? Hypocrisy and double standards of those who with their vote carry the verdict of who enters or who does not enter the American Baseball Hall of Fame.

