On a typical day in November, Mr. Hu’s tennis ball factory would be in full swing. But it’s been a long time since the days in Mr. Hu’s business stopped being normal. And it is not for lack of demand. Their tennis balls tend to end up all over Europe. Orders from its Guangdong factory, China’s largest manufacturing center, have returned to their pre-pandemic level. But the power outages that his factory has suffered since September have slowed production.. Besides time, that costs a lot of money. The manufacturer pays four times more for the electricity of the generator that it has had to install so as not to suspend all production.

Bottom line: Mr. Hu’s tennis balls are now more expensive and later reach their final point of sale, which in turn has raised the consumer price. The blame for the delay lies in the fact that when the balls reach the containers at the port, there is a lack of manpower. It is not that there are not enough dock workers or sailors, but that half are usually quarantining.

These employees pass 21 days confined to a hotel for every two weeks of work. It is the policy of Beijing in the face of its obsession that workers are constantly exposed to Covid through the supply chain. Since last year, Chinese politicians have been handling the theory that the coronavirus could reach their country through frozen foods imported from other countries.

In Guangdong, the American Philip Richardson also has a loudspeaker factory that usually ends up in Europe and the United States. Richardson has been grappling with the port labor issue and power outages for the past three months. For the same thing they have passed around 150,000 companies in this province in southern China, affected by power rationing. China tries to cut carbon emissions, but cuts in coal production have led to record prices.

Richardson’s loudspeakers are often sold at stores like Alto Music’s in New York. Business owner Jon Haber says that you’re paying almost five times more for shipping, so it has had to raise prices. He even assures that he has even sent capacitors – small electronic components – to China due to the shortage that they have there to manufacture their products.

The journey of a container from China to the US or Europe should not take more than two weeks. TOhour about 70 days pass from when the product leaves the manufacturing site until it reaches the point of sale. “Every week it’s a battle for us to try to get the product onto the ships,” says Nick Mowbray, co-founder of Guangdong-based toy manufacturer Zuru Toys. “Container prices have skyrocketed. A container from China to the UK cost around $ 3,000 (2,600 euros) and now the price is over $ 20,000 (17,000 euros),” says Mowbray.

According to The Guardian from the United Kingdom, the competition for space on ships is so tight that some retailers have waited up to four months for the toys that Mowbray makes to get on a container ship. In that period of time, their factories have been filled with stock already sold. “In some cases we have to stop production because there is no more space to store the products”, Mowbray sentence.

Is a Perfect storm. It began with the arrival of the pandemic and the closure of production plants in cheap manufacturing centers such as Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam. Countries from around the world concentrated their orders in China, which quickly kept outbreaks under control and has eight of the world’s ten most important ports. Later, Economies reopened and demand increased, but the rate of loading of Chinese ports was interrupted because in the Asian giant there was not enough energy to feed factories, port controls had become increasingly harsh with the new outbreaks and the arrival of the summer typhoons did not help either.

“The supply problem is an issue directly related to value chains, which twenty years ago were concentrated around a Euro-Atlantic axis, and what time are they being displaced by another Euro-Asian axis. Therefore, as China occupies a central value in global value chains (with the second highest index in the world after Germany), any variable in this country can affect supply chains. And, therefore, to the availability of certain final goods “, explains Alberto Lebrn, economist and researcher at the Institute of Economics of the University of Peking.

“China has had its borders closed since March 2020. It is inevitable that this will have direct consequences on the cost of sea and air transport. But the surge in China’s exports since September has been brutal. They are now increasing prices, which translates into more inflation for the rest of the world. They are playing with fire because people are already beginning to wonder why they have to pay more for products when it is China that has made the decision to close its ports, “says Alicia García Herrero, Asia-Pacific chief economist for the Natixis corporate bank.

According to the latest October data from Project44, a platform for carriers and logistics service providers, there were approximately 386 ships anchored at the terminals of the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo. The former is the world’s largest port by volume, while Ningbo, the third busiest, was closed most of August due to sanitary restrictions. Another major port, Yantian in Shenzhen City, was closed in May and June.

A few days ago, from the Global Maritime Forum they protested in a statement about China’s increasing restrictions that, as it tries to maintain a zero Covid policy, make it increasingly difficult to embark and repatriate sailors. “Lockouts and isolation requirements compound problems with crew change. Chinese shipyards have to be manned by national seafarers due to the impossibility of bringing foreign seafarers to China, “the letter reads.

While Chinese ports became a loop of closures and restrictions, industrial activity declined in September due to power outages. The country’s electricity grid could not meet the demand for coal while complying with the national policy towards a green transition.

Since August, at least 20 out of 31 provincial-level jurisdictions in China have implemented power rationing for stable electricity supply, which has been hampered by coal shortages and aggressive restrictions to meet emissions targets. Added to these problems was the shortage of containers due to the lack of aluminum (80% of consumer goods are transported by sea). But energy demand has continued to rise amid record Chinese exports.

China continues to run a trade surplus despite global supply chain problems. Exports marked another significant year-on-year increase in October. Data from customs authorities released on Sunday show that exports grew 27.1% year-on-year to $ 300.2 billion. It is the thirteenth consecutive month of double-digit growth, staying well above pre-pandemic levels throughout the year.

