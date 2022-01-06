

According to the study findings, probiotic supplementation can have a significant impact on slowing cognitive decline in adults. Its consumption is associated with improvements in intellectual development and memory.

The following can be very shocking to many: Brain health is greatly affected by the gut. In recent years, nutrition and health trends have focused on talking about the close relationship between intestinal health, the immune system and disease prevention. In fact, specifically, it has been shown that Changes in the gut microbiome not only cause behavioral changes, but can also alter cognitive health. Based on this, numerous recommendations have come to light to strengthen the intestinal microbiome, one of the most relevant: supplementation with probiotics. It is no secret to say that they are substances that benefit intestinal health in numerous aspects, however recently researchers have begun to link the intake of this supplement with great improvements in cognitive functioning. This is suggested by new findings from a UK research center at the University of Reading, who recently published a report in Neuroscience & Behavioral Reviews. This work focused on cover a total of 30 studies on the connection between probiotic intake and cognitive function.

What were the findings of the study?

The overall findings were positive and the researchers concluded that probiotic supplementation may have a significant impact on slowing cognitive decline in adults, but it had little importance in the cognition in infants and children. In adults with early or mild cases of cognitive impairment, it was shown that Regular consumption of probiotics improves memory and attention scores on mental tests.

The report covered another study that showed that probiotic supplements help with executive functioning and information processing in adults with mild cognitive impairment. However, according to the study authors, while the findings gathered in this report show promising results for future research on the connection between probiotics and brain health, they express the need for more research on the subject.

The good news is that we have been hearing for years about the benefits related to taking probiotics, both in supplements and in foods rich in them. In principle it is known that they are the best ally to stimulate the immune system and strengthen the defenses. According to information released by the team from the Centro de Nutrición de Clínica Las Condes, the human intestinal flora is made up of different “good” bacteria, that coexist in their due proportion, so that there is a certain balance. Probiotics are a complex ecosystem that helps maintain this proper balance by colonizing the digestive tract, thus improving defenses against other microorganisms, collaborating in the digestion of food, fighting digestive disorders, improving physical and mental performance, reducing symptoms. allergic and even intervene in emotional health.

Although there are probiotics in natural conditions, such as in milk, yogurt, cheeses, olives, soybeans, cereals and others, their concentration is low and a relevant clinical effect is not achieved. For this reason, pharmacological preparations have been developed, such as capsules and probiotic milk drinks. And specifically, it is known that to obtain its full benefits, it is important to resort to the consumption of supplements of course, in addition to a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

According to statements by Dr. Vernon Williams, director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, to Medical News Today about the recent report: “This appears to be a safe approach in middle-aged adults. And older. I don’t think anyone is saying that probiotics will cure cognitive dysfunction on their own.But they can provide a significant piece of the puzzle and can be important, in terms of their contribution to improving these types of symptoms.

The truth is that these studies come to give us clarity and dictate new dietary measures to motivate people to make adjustments in their diet that work as a good preventive measure to improve brain health and that also provide other overwhelming benefits for general health . So now you know, integrating the consumption of probiotics into your daily habits is a good strategy to protect your intellectual abilities, memory and learning.

