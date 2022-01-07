

A drive-thru space for COVID-19 testing in San Jose, California.

Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO / .

Health experts advised the people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 that they assume they have the virus and remain isolated, this in view of the lack of tests available in various parts of the United States to detect the disease.

Epidemiologist Michael Mina said Thursday that the fact that the antigen or rapid test that many people undergo to detect the coronavirus could give false negatives if it is performed very early or between one and two days is added to the above. before symptoms appear.

“The important thing here is that when you feel the symptoms, you assume at that point that you are positive, especially with the Omicron so frequent,” said Mina with the telehealth company eMed, where he holds the position of medical director.

Regarding the people who took a rapid test that yielded a positive result even with a very faint line, the specialist warned that still the infection could be active and the person will be contagious.

“Does this mean that you are going to walk into a room and be a super spreader? No. But does that mean you should go to your 90-year-old grandmother and hug her? I would say not. I would not do that. I personally would not want to be sitting near someone who keeps testing positive anyway in these tests ”, argued the doctor.

Health personnel in Louisiana seconded the previous message in light of the record numbers of infections in the state.

“When you’re in a wave like the one we are in now Y COVID is everywhere, and it’s everywhere right now, if you’re having trouble getting a test, a home test in particular, and you have symptoms, the wisest thing to do is assume you have COVID and isolate yourself from other people. It’s the safest thing to do right now, ”said state medical director Joseph Kanter.

In the middle of the shortage of rapid test supplies and the slowness in diagnoses in the cases of samples for PCR or molecular tests, multiple states are working to expand services and streamline procedures.

CNN reported that in Minnesota, they opened a new testing center and that 1.8 million antigen tests were sent to schools. In the case of Maryland, an additional 20 sites were set up outside hospitals to prevent people with COVID-19 symptoms from having to go to emergency rooms.

It may interest you:

New York could be near the end of Omicron case surge: experts