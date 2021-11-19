Univisión Sirey Morán looks sad in some promotional videos of the end of NBL

The finale of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina is just around the corner, and although Sirey Morán has been shown from the beginning of the competition as one of the strongest and most energetic candidates, a recent video of the last gala triggered the alarms among the followers of the Honduran.

In a promotional clip of the final gala of the Univisión reality show, in which Jomari Goyso appears with the four finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Sirey’s followers noticed her not only with a sad expression on her face, but even with some reluctance.

The images, which we show you here so that you can draw your own conclusions, immediately made the admirers of the Honduran queen, who have been among the most active in social networks advertising the beautiful contestant, could not avoid expressing their concern about the attitude that Sirey is showing.

Is it me or does Sirey look sad? 🤔🤔 they are all beautiful, but I hope she is the winner ”,“ Sirey don’t let yourself be overshadowed .. 😁 You are very quiet 🤫be more open ”,“ what happens to Sirey who is so sad? ” and “Oh, what is wrong with Sirey, by God, it seems that she is forced there 🤦🏻‍♀️”, were some of the comments made by alarmed fans of the beautiful queen, shared on the Instagram account of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The gestures and looks of Sirey, who in addition to noticing with little desire to laugh, contrasted a lot with Génesis, Lupita and Fabién, who were very lively and playful with Jomari and with the call for the public to see the end of the show this Sunday.

Other followers, shocked by Sirey’s face in the clip, went further and even mentioned hypotheses of an alleged fraud against the Honduran, without any proof, but the idea was echoed by many Sirey-Fans.

“I SEE SIREY VERY SAD, I FEEL THAT THERE WILL BE FRAUD, MY BROTHERS”, commented a follower of the queen, to which another person replied: the one that is going to win ‘, and since before entering there they make a contract so that they do not speak, look what they look at hehehe 😳😳😳 “

“If you look closely, Sirey doesn’t look so happy !! The show has prerecorded capsules, and sometimes they tell you what’s going to happen already! 😒😞 .. but there is a contract for which they cannot speak! 🥲🥲 If you don’t win, it will be a total fraud, “said another admirer of the catracha, who was disturbed by the contestant’s face.

But while the fans of the Honduran expressed their concern about Sirey’s attitude, the detractors of the young woman, who support other contestants, took advantage of the video to say that in reality that is the real Sirey, and that she presumably does not have real charisma but acted. Even more than one has called it arrogant and inauthentic.

“Sirey may have a lot of experience in the middle, but for beauty, charisma, queenly bearing, and naturalness, she is far below all other girls. It has not a hint of grace. It’s too boring, “commented a detractor of the Honduran.

“Sirey is very boring, she doesn’t connect with the public and all of you Hondurans know that, so watch out for the final: my top 2 is Faby and Lupita byeeee🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 🇨🇺👑🇨🇺 ♥ ️🇨🇺👑 ♥ ️🇨🇺👑 ♥ ️ ”, said another fan of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Although until now it is unknown why Sirey looked so down in the clip with Jomari Goyso, a few days ago the queen assured in another video, with a much more positive and optimistic attitude, that she would not allow herself to leave the competition defeated, but rather with the crown and the contract with Univision.

“I want to win this crown, because I took away many opportunities myself and this one that I have here in front of me has cost me so much that I don’t want to let it go,” said Sirey, full of emotion and strength. “I want to have the opportunity to give that crown to Hondurans … when a Honduran triumphs, the country triumphs, and I believe that Sirey Morán after Nuestra Belleza Latina is a woman who … now there is no obstacle to stop her.”

Tell us what you think is wrong with Sirey, ahead of the final gala.