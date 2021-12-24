A study finds that soccer is becoming more and more predictable because there is greater inequality between teams and between leagues in different countries. The beautiful game, played by 250 million players in more than 200 countries, is at risk of losing popularity.

When 12 of the best clubs in Europe announced the creation of the Super League last April, they alleged, among other reasons, that the new generations were no longer interested in football and that a more attractive competition was necessary.

“Young people prefer to entertain themselves in another way […] Soccer, like life and people, has to adapt to the times in which we live. 40% of young people between 16-20 years old no longer have an interest in this sport “, is what the president of Real Madrid assured in an interview in El Chiringuito.

But beyond the speculations of Florentino Pérez and the other creators of the failed Superliga, a study published in The Royal Society provides answers about why the beautiful game is less and less attractive. And no, it is not because there are not enough meetings between Barça and Madrid.

The reason is rather the opposite: there is excessive monetization of the sport, teams are becoming more unequal and home team advantage is diminishing constantly.

To do the study, the researchers relied on the historical records of 11 major European leagues with the results of the last 26 years. Thus, they were able to analyze variables such as the number of victories that the richest clubs have achieved over the years.

“When analyzing the predictability of the different leagues, we observed that predictability has been increasing for the richest leagues in Europe, while the group for which the indicator is deteriorating is mainly made up of peripheral leagues “, explain the creators of the study.

Another factor that influences the loss of interest that soccer fans have has to do with victories at home. It is difficult for Granada to beat Real Madrid in Los Cármenes, but it is more difficult than 26 years ago.

Although it is clear that the advantage of playing at home is still present, however, the study shows that has been decreasing over time for all leagues under study. To calculate this, the researchers have used the total number of points that local teams earned each season.

There are other factors that do not change over time but that can also affect the image of football. For example, the increase in the number of foreign players, reduces the effects of territoriality and the feeling of belonging.

Also, as it is becoming easier to travel, fewer people support their team at the local stadium And it does so in the away stadium, influencing the home victories of each club.

What is not a surprise – and it is becoming clearer each time – is that richer teams are much more likely to win, And it doesn’t matter where they play

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Iván Zambrano.