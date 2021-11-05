Volkswagen’s MEB platform uses drum brakes on the rear wheels. A step back or simple adaptation to the environment? We explain it to you quickly.

My first car was a 1991 Volkswagen Jetta. Pacific version with 1.8 engine and air conditioning, watch out for that. The fact is that I loved it (except when you had to park it; what a steering wheel without assistance), but there was “something” that kept me from resting at night: the rear brakes were drum brakes.

In my naivety as a “young man”, rear discs and 15 “wheels was what anyone should aspire to. The fact is that the 15 wheels now take them to the kids’ battery cars, but drum brakes, which have disappeared on virtually any model, are beginning to show their feet again. And because?

Let’s go by parts.

Very quickly, let’s see both main advantages and disadvantages of each:

Advantages of disc brakes

Better cooling (and therefore better performance) Have higher stopping power

Disadvantages of disc brakes

They last less They are more expensive

Advantages of drum brakes

Lower cost Greater shoe durability

Disadvantages of drum brakes

They are more difficult to maintain They have less stopping power

Disks are not required

Thus, in a careful sports car such as the Volkswagen Golf mk1 when it appeared, the braking equipment was made up of discs and drums, while now its heir, who almost weighs twice and also doubles the power, equips, logically , four ventilated brake discs.

So why are some theoretically more powerful and certainly much heavier cars like electric cars appearing? The answer is simple: they just don’t need them..

The reason is simple to understand: in an electric, the holding capacity of an electric motor is very high. So much so, that many times when you step on the central pedal of a car of this type, in reality the traditional braking system is not working.

What’s more: that “disconnection” with respect to the brake system is responsible for this peculiar touch that it has from the Nissan Leaf to the ID.4 itself (test).

And it is that the models of the MEB platform, from the ID.3 to the aforementioned ID.4 or even the Cupra Born or the Skoda Enyaq, use drums behind.

During the presentation of the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (you know, GTXs are electric GTIs), we found the key: according to Volkswagen engineers, this equipment is designed to last the entire life of the car. And even more: our colleagues from the sister publication AUTOBILD.es measured a braking of 100 to 0 of 34.5 meters, a simply outstanding value …

In addition, they also gave us a note: if they opted for conventional brake discs, the discs could deteriorate due to lack of use.

So, perhaps, those of us who sigh because cars like the old ones are disappearing, maybe yes, that there are “retro” things that are coming back. The only thing, that in our prayers we may not make it clear which part of the ‘retro’ we wanted to return …

This article was published on Top Gear by Luis Guisado.