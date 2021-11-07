The scientific community does not agree on when the eruption of the La Palma volcano will end, something that could happen in the next few hours or even in several months.

On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma began a historic eruption that has not stopped almost two months later, and volcanologists cannot agree on when it will stop emitting lava.

And it is that although volcanologists are quite accurate when it comes to predicting the start of an eruption, humans still do not have the necessary tools to predict when an eruption will end and it is that the measurement of geological time is very capricious.

You have to rely on different statements from experts to try to get an idea about when the Cumbre Vieja volcano will temporarily turn off, because these types of volcanoes end up sleeping only to wake up a few years or a few decades later.

Polar ice is melting rapidly, mostly due to global warming. But it may not be the only reason. Apparently, at least in one of the most threatened glaciers in Antarctica, there may be another reason: it would be nothing more and nothing less than an active volcano.

The most logical thing is to think that a volcano will end the eruption as soon as all the magma that is available in its area of ​​action is exhausted, but at the moment there are not enough tools to know this aspect perfectly. Events such as the amount of tremors or the temperature under the ground can also be studied.

A fairly obvious way is observe the amount of pressurized magma in the ground near the volcano, and if that inflation turns into deflation, it would be logical to think that it is a sign that the supply of magma is running out.

The problem is that this magma accumulates near the surface that is about to erupt, but in turn the supply of magma is fed by molten rocks coming from deeper and coming from different ingrained tectonic processes, and thus the thing is already more complicated.

So generally speaking, it would be very difficult to know if the volcano is continually receiving additional magma or if the reserves will expire sooner or laterand.

Another aspect that can help volcanologists is the amount and type of gas that emanates from a volcano, which provides clues to the end of the eruption. Thus if the instruments can detect a drop in carbon dioxide it may suggest that the eruption is losing momentum.

And it is that without this gas, the magma would not float and would have difficulties to erupt. However, certain gases such as carbon dioxide are difficult to measure when they already exist in abundance in the atmosphere.

And it is that when the instruments and the scientific community do not agree, you have to look back in history, and study the duration of previous volcanic eruptions in similar volcanoes.

Many scientists seem to agree that the eruption of a volcano could last up to five months, but that could also end in the next few hours, with what in the end are simply assumptions.