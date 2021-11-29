In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We tell you why today is the perfect day to buy one of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, all discounted in price for Cyber ​​Monday.

Black Friday, already known worldwide as Black Friday, is followed by Cyber ​​Monday. It is another day of sales that in many cases brings even more aggressive discounts, although in others it simply extends the offers two or three more days.

The good news is that the best bargains from last Friday are still available in almost all of them, except for specific products that have been sold out. For instance, Amazon Fire TV Sticks are still on sale from only 18.99 euros in the case of the Lite model.

There are many reasons why buying a Fire TV Stick is worth it, especially in days like today. We summarize them below.

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify, in addition to 4K resolution.

Up to 43% off, and today is the last day of deals, so hurry up

The Fire TV Stick are discounted in price today for the last day, maybe until Prime Day in mid-2022, so you’d better buy them now and don’t wait.

A good way to speed up your TV if it is already excessively slow as it processes the apps on its own

The Fire TV comes with its own chip, on which all the apps you install run, so you can directly forget how slow your TV is.

All models include a remote with Alexa so you can use the virtual assistant and don’t waste time

By pressing a button you will be able to say “Alexa, put me La Casa de Papel”.

Compatible with applications that are not usually found in most Smart TVs, such as Apple TV +

If your TV is missing some streaming services, a Fire TV Stick may be the solution.

Much cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV, practically half

The Chromecast with Google TV of 2020 still costs more than 60 euros, without discounts, while the Fire TV 4K is on sale for only 33.99 euros.

The most powerful model already has WiFi 6, like other devices such as PlayStation 5 or iPhone

If you already have WiFi 6 at home and also have a compatible router, the Fire TV 4K Max for 39 euros is a good purchase to load your series and movies much faster.

