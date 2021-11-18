In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei Scale 3 Pro is a new digital scale with explanations about your body that you can understand and more measurement points to improve your health.

Huawei returns to the world of health products, not with a new smartwatch, this time with a new version of one of its scales. Huawei Scale 3 Pro It is a perfect product not only to take care of your health, but also to get to know your body better.

Like all scales you can control your weight, either because you want to lose it or gain it, but this new Scale 3 Pro can provide you with much more information about your body.

Smart scale with 8 electrodes that measures 22 health parameters, including percentage of body fat and visceral fat. The reports can be viewed in the Huawei Health app. It has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity so you don’t have to open the app every time you use it.

This scale, which you can now get for 69 euros in the Huawei online store in Spain, is perfect for people who want to control their weight.

But not everything is losing kilos, you can know other data about your body that can be of more help.

Scale 3 Pro is one of the most complete smart scales that you can find right now, which also includes more electrodes to better measure your body and more information that is easy to understand from its application.

Advanced control of the level of fat in the body

Getting fat or losing weight can be one of the biggest fights you can have with your body and your diet, but gaining weight is not always related to gaining weight. The metric you should take into account is the percentage of fat level.

Huawei Scale 3 Pro can more accurately measure your body fat percentage to know if you are losing weight, but at the same time you are gaining muscle. Especially important for athletes.

It also measures the distribution of fat, indicating in what “form” your fat is distributed.

Now with an 8 electrode system

Most smart scales have 4 electrodes (those metallic circles at the bottom) that allow you to measure data from the lower body.

Then, applying algorithms, to estimate total body fat and muscle mass.

On this scale has 4 extra electrodes that you hold with your hands, in this way you can measure these metrics of your body much better and make more exact approximations.

Complete analysis from your application

With the Huawei Health application you can synchronize the data you receive from the scale and know through graphs and specific data how your body is evolving.

In total it is now capable of displaying 22 types of body measurements and explained in a simple and easy to understand way.

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

Huawei Scale 3 Pro not only has Bluetooth to synchronize your scale with your mobile, it also has WiFi so you can receive your data without having your mobile nearby. By simply adding your WiFi network when you configure it, you will be able to connect to the internet and your personal cloud.

Having two types of connections allows you to instantly have all the data of your body in the Huawei Health application.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.