The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the best bets on cheap phones with 5G that you can find right now.

It is no longer a novelty, it is a reality: cheap mobiles have 5G. That is why it is more common to find mobile phones at a good price that can take full advantage of the new higher speed networks, such as the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

This new Samsung mobile is a perfect option for anyone who wants a all-day battery-powered smartphone, a huge screen and also a good camera to take photos and record videos.

It is also an inexpensive smartphone, less than 450 euros and that actually can be obtained for less thanks to some offers, like Amazon’s for 369 euros.

If you are thinking of changing your mobile and you are looking for a new modern device with good features to last you for years, but at a fair price, this Galaxy M52 5G is one of the best options in the Samsung catalog.

It is a very new team that has just been presented and that is on sale from November 2 and that may have everything you need to be your next mobile.

These are its key points that differentiate it against many of the latest Xiaomi, Oppo, realme or Vivo phones.

An adjusted price: on offer for 369 euros

One of Samsung’s cheap 5G mobiles with a 6.7 “screen, 64 Mpx camera and great battery for the whole day.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has just been announced and although its official price is 449 euros, at Amazon you can already get a discount of 80 euros for its launch.

This smartphone can be purchased for only 369 euros. The price is a special offer for its launch, so you may find it at a higher price if you do not arrive on time. In any case, in our technology offers we will highlight it when it drops in price.

Good performance thanks to the Snapdragon 778G processor

Samsung has used an octa-core processor for this Galaxy M52 5G, specifically Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, manufactured in 6nm and that improves up to 40% the performance of its predecessor.

This processor is not only compatible with 5G networks, it also has good performance to use all your applications without wasting time.

Another improvement of this processor is that it is a model optimized for games. As soon as you run one, you can choose to give the game more performance than the tasks behind it so that you do not lose games due to the phone.

A huge screen to watch thousands of hours of videos

Big screens have an advantage, videos look incredible and today it is one of those characteristics necessary for the amount of hours we spend on YouTube, Netflix, Disney +, etc.

This mobile has a great 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolutioni.e. 1080 x 2400 pixels.

In addition, it has a 120 Hz refresh rate, something that allows movements and animations to be much faster.

Storage and battery not to leave you behind

If you take a lot of photos or videos, storage is a vital detail for you. That’s why this Galaxy M52 5G comes with a capacity of 128 GB that you can take advantage of for all your memories.

Are you short of those 128 GB? You can insert a microSD card to increase the storage capacity. And it is that this mobile supports cards of up to 1 TB that you can get for 186 euros.

You also have a large 5,000mAh battery that will give you autonomy to use it throughout the day, although it will depend on how much you use it. At least it has 25W fast charge.

64 megapixel main camera

The camera is the cornerstone of a mobile. In this Galaxy M52 5G you can find a system of 3 main cameras and a front one for selfies and video calls.

In the back you find a 64 megapixel main camera that will surely be the one you use the most in your day to day. It also has a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

For the front you have a 32 megapixel camera in a hole-in-the-screen format, or Infinity-O as Samsung calls it.

