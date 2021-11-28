In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We tell you why the MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro is the perfect opportunity now that it is greatly reduced in price in Amazon Spain.

The new Apple MacBook Pro 14 is a milestone in terms of design, but above all in terms of power, and is that the new Apple M1 Pro debuts as a processor, based on ARM.

In addition, now it is already on sale, and that is that Amazon has lowered it by 225 euros to leave it at only 2,024 euros, its first offer and also a fairly wide one.

Next we tell you the Reasons Now is the Perfect Time to Buy the New MacBook Pro 14 (2021).

This new Apple laptop equips the new batch of M1 Pro processors with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

It has just been presented and has a long way to go

This laptop has only been on sale for a few weeks and that there is stock is already important, but that it also has a discount is even more so. Apple products don’t usually go down in price that fast.

M1 Pro: more power and more autonomy

Apple’s new ARM processor is capable of running any app flying and even editing 4K and 8K video without problems, and optimizing the battery to the maximum, as we have seen in our analysis.

A safe value for many years

This laptop costs more than 2,000 euros yes, but in a few years, after having squeezed it a lot, you will be able to sell it recovering a good part of its value and exchange it for a new model.

Six speakers, three mics and a new camera

Finally Apple has improved its webcam. In addition, it has six sounds and three microphones, so it is a perfect laptop to work, one of the best, especially if you make a lot of video calls.

macOS Monterrey pre-installed as standard

This laptop already comes with macOS Monterrey pre-installed, the latest Apple operating system and all its new features.

Almost immediate availability

There are many stock problems with certain products, but Amazon sells the MacBook Pro 14 from 2021 with a discount of 225 euros and with almost immediate shipping.

