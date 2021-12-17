HELPMYCASH

Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 12:00

The year that is about to end has been the one of the boom in the contracting of mortgages. Thus, between January and September 2021, more than 300,000 mortgage loans were contracted, according to the INE. Some figures that had not been recorded for a decade.

The increase in the contracting of mortgages has occurred in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

For a decade, not so many mortgages had been contracted in Spain. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), between the months of January and September 2021, more than 300,000 loans have been formalized to buy houses, something that has not happened since 2011. This boom in firms has occurred in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, so it is logical to wonder why the concession of these products has increased so much.

Low rates stimulate demand

From the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com they point out that one of the reasons may be that banks have granted very cheap mortgages this year, which has stimulated the demand for these products. According to the Bank of Spain, the average annual rate equivalent (APR) of mortgages, which represents their total cost in interest, commissions and other expenses, went from 1.74% in January to 1.57% in October. In July, this interest rate reached a historic low of 1.55%.

Fixed mortgages are the ones that have seen their interest reduced the most during 2021. They are products with which banks earn more money in the short term -variables are cheaper because the Eurbor to which they are referenced is listed in negative-, so many entities have lowered their fixed rates to encourage their hiring. At the moment, the best offer on the market is the Openbank Fixed Open Mortgage, whose interest is from 1.15% by domiciling the payroll and taking out the entity’s home insurance.

In the case of variable mortgages, the reason behind their depreciation has to do with the fall that the Eurbor has experienced in the last year. The interest on these loans is calculated using this index, the value of which has been at historical lows throughout 2021 (between -0.477% and -0.505%). The best offer of this type is the Variable Coinc Mortgage, which has a fixed interest of 1.89% during the first year and eurbor ms 0.89% for the following without having to contract other products from the bank.

More people interested in buying a home

To this reduction in mortgages are added other aspects that explain why their hiring has skyrocketed. The main one is increased demand for home ownership, produced, in large part, because many of those who wanted to buy a house or a flat in 2020 could not do so because of the confinement. Once the activity in the real estate sector recovered, these people have bought a home and have taken out a loan to finance the operation.

Another factor, also as a consequence of confinement, is that currently there are more people interested in moving house or floor to be able to live in a more spacious place. In addition, the continuous restrictions on mobility and leisure throughout the territory have also caused Spaniards to have more savings today to use for the purchase of a house.

Swings in house prices may also have contributed to increased purchase demand. During the past year, according to the appraiser Tinsa, the cost of real estate fell in several regions of Spain. Now that it is on the rise again, many may have started buying and their new home to avoid having to pay more than the bill in the future.

The rush is not good counselors

The need to acquire a house, together with the downward trend in the price of mortgages, can cause the buyer to rush and take out the first loan offered by a bank. From HelpMyCash they advise compare mortgage offers from at least three banks to choose the one that best suits the needs of each one.

Once all the proposals have been consulted, it is advisable negotiate with the heads of the entities to achieve more attractive conditions, such as a lower interest rate, the elimination of commissions or certain additional products, such as insurance.

