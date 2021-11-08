A few days after being elected as Mayor of New York City, Democrat Eric Adams flew to the Dominican Republic where he will meet until Tuesday an agenda of meetings with business and political leaders, which included a meeting with the President of that Caribbean country. , Luis Abinader.

That one of the first meetings, of whom last Tuesday, November 22, won more than 70% of the votes for rule the most populous city in the country, whether on that Caribbean island it makes a lot of sense: the Quisqueyanos represent the majority Hispanic ethnic group in the Big Apple, with more than 720,000 residents who have roots in this nation.

But not only that, in recent data shared by the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) it is confirmed that the Dominican Republic continues to be the country of origin of the higher proportion of immigrants who reside in New York.

“I am amazed that we have not had an elected mayor visit the Dominican Republic from New York before. I am the first to do it “Adams said Sunday at a meeting in front of businessmen in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, the second largest city in this nation.

Specifically, the current Brooklyn Borough President, who will assume the municipal government on January 2, He promised to create a program of cultural and student exchange that allows young people and businessmen to intertwine experiences with the city of skyscrapers.

“Very soon you will see business delegations and exchange of academic programs. We are a global city and we have not used our international appeal. And I’m going to do that, ”Adams said.

The Mayor-elect of the Big Apple was accompanied by the Councilor of Dominican origin Ydanis Rodríguez, who represents to the 10th District of Upper Manhattan, that groups precisely towns like Washington Heights and Inwood, which have been called the ‘Little Dominican Republic’ in New York.

“We are not newcomers to the Big Apple. We already have more than five generations there. We are not a population of close people. We have investors, young people who are graduating from American universities. We are a necessary force for the future of the city ”, Rodríguez said in his presentation to the Santiago business community next to the future New York president.

This Monday, the NYC Mayor-elect’s tour culminated with a meeting with Dominican President Luis Abinader. (Photo: Courtesy Vantroi Reyes)

Adams and his team in the City

The presence of Dominicans in different positions of political life of the city of New York was also validated in the last municipal elections.

For example, councilor Ydanis Rodríguez, like thousands of Dominican immigrants, came to the country when he was very young and, in addition to his performance as President of the Transportation Commission of the Municipal Council, whose term expires this year, he had an important role in the Eric Adams campaign and its outreach to Hispanic communities.

When approached by the Dominican media about a possible position of relevance of Rodríguez in the next cabinet of the City, the elected president reacted: “He is my brother, I love it when he tells his story over and over again. It means a lot to me. And it will mean a lot to me while I rule. “.

Clara Céspedes after leaving last week to vote in the municipal elections of NYC: “We ask the new leaders to control the weapons.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

“I know that the new Mayor is on my island”

In the meantime, at 181st Street and St Nicholas Avenue, commercial epicenter of the Dominicans in Upper Manhattan, the immigrant Mercedes Polanco who came from El Cibao 50 years ago to New York, she was attentive to political changes and new promises.

“Those of us who live here want more security. Nothing has happened to me. But every day I hear a crime story. I know the new mayor is on my island. I hope I can also do something, to see if things work out a bit there, “he said.

Like Mercedes, the main concern of New Yorkers living in the five boroughs is that steps be taken to reduce the rate of criminal violence which escalated during the pandemic months.

“Here in the neighborhoods where the working class lives, it is where violence is most suffered. We have hope that they put a heavy hand and seek strategies to fight criminals in a correct way ”, he commented the islander Clara Cespedes, leaving a polling place last week.

Meanwhile, Councilor Rodríguez, in front of business forces from Quito, also put his finger on this line: “We have a new Mayor who perfectly understands the working class to ensure their well-being, but he is also a former police officer who has the discipline to bring security to the five boroughs. “

Likewise, on this path of cooperation lines between the City and the Caribbean country, Dominican President Luis Abinader supported this Monday when he received Adams in his office, the idea of ​​bringing officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to the Dominican Republic. ), for train Dominican agents of the National Police.

The island immigrant, Katty Aquino: “They must invest in our schools, that’s the key.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

Presence in classrooms

For the Quisqueyana Katty Aquino, 61 and with more than 30 residing in the Big Apple, the priority of any government who wants progress for the poorest communities, It should be to invest more in educational programs.

“We Dominicans believe that the progress of the new generations is that they study, are trained. Our families strive so that our children above all have a career. And let’s hope that the new Mayor will focus on this ”, underlined the immigrant who makes his home in the Bronx.

Since 1990, statistical crossovers show a trend in the educational rate of young people born in New York, with an average age of 25 years, to Dominican parents: like no other group they have obtained a university degree.

“We especially observe this presence in the public university system, without comparing it with previous generations. AND if contrasted with other immigrant groups in the city, like Puerto Ricans and Mexicans, ”he explained to El Diario Ramona Hernandez, Director of the Dominican Studies Institute of the City University of New York (CUNY)

The trend in recent years is that within the universe of 25% of Hispanic CUNY students, 34.9% are students of Dominican parents and within the group of students of Latin American origin who achieve higher studies of master’s degrees and specializations, 22.8% are Quisqueyanos.

“We have observed that despite the obstacles of poverty and a very high rate of single mothers, who are the head of their home, there is a general attitude of the Dominican community to understand education as a weapon to progress. We have analyzed that and it impresses us “Hernández highlighted.

On the map: ‘Little Dominican Republic’

The Dominican character of Upper Manhattan is highly emphasized on the city map, not only because of its commercial and gastronomic presence. Already the application of Google maps identifies the neighborhoods of Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights and Inwood as ‘Little Dominican Republic’.

The congressman of Dominican origin Adriano Espaillat presented a resolution before Congress so that from street 135 to 218, it will be called permanently “Quisqueya or Dominican Republic Heights”.

The petition has not yet been approved by that legislative body, but it has already been accepted by Google.

The congressman has insisted that “just as there is Chinatown and Little Italy, There should be a neighborhood that honors the Dominican community, and what better than in Upper Manhattan, which is the cradle of the Quisqueyana community, a hard-working community that makes great contributions in all areas to this nation, and exercises its power of the vote ”.

As of July 2021, the resolution was only presented to the Chamber and does not have a deadline for approval or possible transition to law.

That they do not continue to displace us!

The other concern of the ‘Dominicanity’ in New York City was put with very clear numbers when reviewing the data of the 2020 Census results where it is specified that of the 197 residential neighborhoods In all five boroughs, Washington Heights and Inwood were the only ones to see population declines Hispanic 5% or more.

“Young people are flocking to the Bronx and other cities in Philadelphia and Connecticut, scared off by the rent prices. The new Mayor and new councilors must fight for affordable housing. This is very expensive. And now after the pandemic it’s getting worse. The landlords are increasing everything, ”summarized Manuel Valerio, a merchant who came from Santo Domingo in the 80s.

How many are they and where are they?

720,000 Dominicans in NYC which places him as the first group of immigrants in the city.32% or more of all of the Hispanic population In the Big Apple they are Quisqueyanos, thus becoming the largest Spanish-speaking group, a place previously occupied by Puerto Ricans. 63% is the Dominican immigrant population in Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights and Inwood locations.1960 It was the year that Dominican immigrants became an integral part of Upper Manhattan’s vibrant neighborhoods.2,081,419 Dominicans they live in the United States much longer than the residents of Santo Domingo and Santiago, most of them in New York, Philadelphia and Florida.