Univision Why was Zuleika Soler eliminated from Nuestra Belleza Latina?

The return of Nuestra Belleza Latina in its 12th season has just started, and tempers are quite heated with what has happened in the first two galas, especially due to the sudden elimination of some of the contestants who seemed to be the queens to beat.

Such is the case of the Salvadoran Zuleika Soler, who represented her country in Miss Universe, and whom many followers of the Univision contest considered as a sure finalist to fight for the crown currently held by Migbelis Castellanos.

And it is that after Sunday’s gala, in which nine of the 10 girls who arrived at the Mansion were chosen, Zuleika Soler, against all odds, was not included in the select group and, on the contrary, was sent back home , leaving the young woman and her loyal followers in pain.

As expected, the annoyance was felt on social networks, and beyond the messages of the 27-year-old’s fans, who clamored to give the girl a new chance and call her back to the show. candidate, she decided to state head-on that she felt her departure as something unfair.

The former beauty queen shared with her Instagram followers a “live” that we include in this article, where despite looking calm, she admitted that she is hurt with the decision of the judges, although she does not hold grudges for the program and much less for the contestants who managed to advance to the Mansion.

“I am extremely grateful to Univisión and the production, for this opportunity to be part of Nuestra Belleza Latina, in this edition. For me it was a great learning experience, a great experience and I take many beautiful things with me, but I am not going to be badmouthing anyone or the production. They treated me very well ”, began by mentioning Zuleika, who got upset with a specific judge: Jomari Goyso.

Play

Casting of Zuleika Soler in our Latina Beauty, a television station broadcasts twenty seconds on the air.😒2021-09-27T17: 21: 22Z

“It was my turn to do the digital challenge. They told me I had to do a TikTok. They gave me the opportunity to record it on my phone, create it on my own, edit it, and upload it for the judges to see. They gave me the theme of fashion … I loved the challenge, I followed the rules of the challenge that the judges gave me, but when it was time to confront the judges it seemed that they did not like it, ”said the eliminated young woman. “Jomari told me it was not for television, but I told him: ‘You gave me a digital challenge, and that is precisely what I did. Daniela defended me, but it seems that it was not enough to enter the Mansion, and although I do not understand it, it was not enough ”.

The young woman admitted that her removal from the show made her very upset, and insisted that she feels Jomari was unfair to her.

“At that moment it made me feel bad. I was very sad. I’m not going to tell you that it didn’t hurt, because it did. It hurt, because I have been preparing for Nuestra Belleza Latina for more than a year. I took public speaking classes, I practiced many things. It was my great dream to win, and it is an honor to represent El Salvador and Latin America ”, confessed the young woman. “Jomari’s criticism was unfair. Yes, I think so, because my challenge showed my talent, it showed that I can edit, that I am creative with my ideas and I did it with great affection and he did not see it. I think his comment and criticism was unfair ”.

Play

Zuleika Soler Miss Universe EL Salvador 2019 Preliminary CompetitionZuleika Soler Miss Universe EL Salvador 2019 Preliminary Competition2020-07-17T19: 30: 32Z

And although she already wants to leave that behind, and focus on her career as a communicator, Zuleika said goodbye, emphasizing that she left the program sadly, but admires the finalists who went to the Mansion.

“I’m not angry and I’m not going to say that the other girls don’t deserve that opportunity, because they also deserve it, but God knows why things happen, and I trust a lot in the plans that God has for me,” said the young woman, with visible disappointment. “I am not going to tell you that I am super happy with that decision, but I also do not want to underestimate the talent of the girls who did enter. They deserve it too, but this time it wasn’t for me ”.