01/13/2022

On at 15:05 CET

Alicia mendoza

Dustin Vuong is a 19-year-old youtuber who has more than 400,000 subscribers on his channel. Dustin, although he has almost half a million users who follow his life, does not feel that he has reached the success. In one of his videos, this youtuber wondered why he felt that he was failing, why he felt that it was not valid enough and why he didn’t feel fulfilled as a person despite having a successful channel. His ambition does not happen to be just youtuber, but he wants to be a successful multidisciplinary artist, and more specifically, a singer who triumphs worldwide.

Dustin is not the only young man wondering when his success will come. There are thousands of videos that we can find on YouTube of young people frustrated for not being successful, frustrated both because they do not meet the expectations that are imposed on society and because they do not meet the expectations that their parents have set for them throughout their development. “Be a lawyer, be an engineer, be an economist, be a winner in life …” As parents we have ideas of how we want our children to be and, even if we do not realize it, We impose them on them without letting them decide and we pressure them to be the person we have envisioned.

Consequences of pushing to be successful

When our sons and daughters were born, what thought did we have about them? Did we want them to be successful or to be happy? This question posed us the teacher and writer Carmen Guaita in her presentation. “Some of us said: please be ambassador to Australia, please win the final at Wimbledon, no. We, and all the parents said: please be happy“Guaita clarified then that this happiness does not mean that our son does not get bad, that all his grades are excellent, but that our children” can with life, that a disgust or frustration does not take them ahead. “

This is the idea of ​​success that we have for our children when they are born. But nevertheless, As they grow, we forget that maxim, that they find their own happiness, and we create ideals about them, directing their own desires and priorities.

The pressure of success from an early age, either in the school environment (getting the best grades), but also in the personal environment (having many friends, being loved by all, always being happy) is generating a climate of mistrust in our children, since that we are transmitting that if they do not reach X achievement, they are not valid enough as people. Self-esteem is directly related to the feeling of ability. If we use pressure on our children to be the best and use punishment or threats if they do not reach those goals, self-esteem and confidence will decrease more and more.

Thus, If they achieve their achievements, they will feel good, not only because of them, but because they make their parents happy; however, if they do not achieve their goal, their self-esteem will decline and they will believe that they are letting their parents down.

Expectations about our children will condition their self-esteem | Pexels

The impact of expectations on our children

To convey good self-esteem, the psychologist Begoña Ibarrola emphasizes that we should not convey our wishes and projections to them, but rather that we must accompany them in their decisions. “Help them feel capable of building their own world, because that is the basis of self-acceptance: feeling ourselves owners of our decisions and their consequences & rdquor;, he points out.

For this reason, we must leave behind the expectations and frustrations that we have so that they themselves are the ones who are choosing their path, even if they have many errors and failures. This is how the psychologist Patricia Ramírez told us in our last event: “When your children go out to play the game of their lives, what do you want them as substitutes or starters? I want my children as headlines, but not headlines. so that they lead and have the promotion and are more competitive, at all. That is not my scale of values. I want them as protagonists so that they can choose the life that they believe makes sense with their failures, many, and their few successes. But a life really worth living. ”

And this applies in all areas of life, but above all we can transfer it to the school and then professional environment. We must let them choose their career themselves, without us interfering. “A life of which they feel proud because they have chosen a profession that economically does not lead to much, because they have chosen the person with whom they feel comfortable or the people. Because they have a chosen life, that for me is The main person. The substitute is the one to whom we have said: “Fine arts? You are going to die of hunger. You better study economics. That child, when he looks back, will realize that life has left little mark on him. , so let’s encourage our children to play the life of headlines & rdquor ;, explains Ramírez.

How to stop projecting these frustrations?

Banish the labels: Let’s stop labeling our children and projecting that they will only be good if they are successful. “Once we label a person, he tends to behave according to the label we have placed on him, which ends up conditioning his opportunities and his development”, psychologist Alberto Soler tells us.Value effort: We always pay more attention to the result of the grades and not so much in the effort that our children have made.Accompany your child in making his own decisions. For example, when they are little we can let them choose the extracurricular ones they want to attend and when they grow up we should let them choose their own school and professional future. Work on yourself. The frustration we feel when seeing that our children do not follow the path we had thought is not their fault, but rather an emotion that we must learn to manage ourselves.