

Grace Meng showed the last two messages she received from her husband Meng Hongwei in 2018.

For three years Grace Meng has not heard from her husband, Meng Hongwei, a senior police officer in the security apparatus that keeps the Communist Party in power, who mysteriously resigned his position at the investigative and law enforcement institution.

In an interview with the AP agency, the wife of the former director of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, who is with his children as a refugee in France and lives under police protection, attacked the Chinese Communist Party for the first time, whom he called a “monster”.

“Because they eat their children”, he said after having used the adjective that has caused the amazement of millions of people.

She also dared to speak, as she had never done before, about the day her husband disappeared: “I have the responsibility to show my face, to tell the world what happened. During the last three years, I learned, just like we know how to live with Covid-19, I know how to live with the monster, the authority.

It also pointed out that since 2018 she has not seen or heard from her husband, from whom she received two text messages during a work trip to Beijing and the first said, “Please wait for my call” and the second simply left her speechless because it is a kitchen knife emoji.

Three years have passed and although his children hope that their father will one day return, She does not know if she will see him again or worse, if he is still alive: “I don’t want children to have no father. Every time children hear someone knocking on the door, they will always look. I know they expect the person to come in to be their father, but each time, when they realize it isn’t, they quietly hang their heads. They are extremely brave. “

Meng Hongwei’s disappearance has caused severe family trauma, Grace Meng has recognized, who also added that it is the same that many Chinese families face.

“This has already saddened me beyond the point where I can become even sadder. Of course, it is just as cruel to my children. “

Meng Hongwei is just one more number on the list of high-profile people who have disappeared in China, such is the case of the tennis player Peng Shuai, who mysteriously disappeared after accusing a top Chinese politician of sexual assault.

