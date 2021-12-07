12/07/2021 at 20:16 CET

Georgino Wijnaldum was one of the names that sounded the most in summer to reinforce the Barça. The Dutchman ended his contract with him Liverpool and I wanted to try new experiences in another country. The Catalans were convinced that they would achieve their incorporation, but finally it was PSG, with its unbeatable budget, took over Wijnaldum’s services.

Wijnaldum does not count for Pochettino

Despite the high salary offered by PSG, according to his representative, Wijnaldum’s landing in Paris was not because of the money but because of the talk he had with Pochettino: “The player finally chose Paris. Leonardo showed professionalism and seriousness, that pushed Wijnaldum to choose Paris. Pochettino also spoke to him, told him the role he was going to have in the team, something that happened six years ago when I wanted him for Tottenham. “However, the Argentine’s words ended up falling on deaf ears, as Wijnaldum is far from being an important player at PSG.

Return to england

Now, a few months later, the Dutchman has realized that he made a mistake signing for the Parisian team And according to Team Talk, he already wants to go back to England where he brought out his best football. In this case, the best positioned team to incorporate Wijnaldum would be the Newcastle, where he already played in the 2015/2016 season.

So far this season, the PSG midfielder played just 859 minutes, which is less than 50%, figures far removed from what I was used to in Liverpool, where he was a fundamental piece for Jürgen Klopp.